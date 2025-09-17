Prime Minister Announces New Customs Leadership

Fighting tax evasion is an important priority, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said Tuesday evening, adding that he has put pressure on the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), which now has new leadership, and that starting Wednesday there will also be new leadership at Customs Authority.

In a program on Antena 3 CNN, he was asked when the Government would “tackle” reforms that “really matter,” relating, among other things, to sanctioning undeclared work in sectors such as construction, fighting large-scale tax evasion, and solving issues tied to over-taxation and hyper-regulation.

“Beyond how we distribute money and how we spend it, we face systemic problems. If we don’t tackle these as well, we won’t manage to fix things. Consider that a significant part of the taxes set are not actually collected. So, raising VAT rates, for example, or other taxes, is pointless if they’re not collected in practice. This only creates greater discrimination, because those who are honest will pay more, while those who are not will continue paying nothing at all. Combating tax evasion is therefore a crucial direction, and I have already put pressure on ANAF and will continue to do so — there is new leadership there. And starting tomorrow, there will also be new leadership at Customs, so that tax evasion can be tackled in such a way that every person earning in Romania contributes to the state budget. Otherwise, we won’t have the money needed for investments,” said Ilie Bolojan.

He also noted that, in addition to legislative changes already enacted, which no longer allow practices that used to happen repeatedly in the past, oversight bodies must fulfill their duties.