Private luxury plane that Klaus Iohannis flew to Japan stopped in Sibiu

President Klaus Iohannis flew to Japan for an official visit, with a stopover in Sibiu, in a private plane. The presidential administration rented the jet from a company in Luxembourg.

In the plane, there are relaxation areas with armchairs and a bedroom with a double bed. The Presidential Administration did not provide information about the cost of the flight, with mass media reporting there would a cost of EUR 3500,000, and with some politicians commenting that it would be time for Romania to buy an aircraft for the dignitaries to use.

The images and information about the aircraft with which the head of state left for Japan were published on a website specialized in aviation.

“This is the interior of the Boeing 737-900ER(BBJ) Global Jet with which the President of Romania travels to Japan and Singapore. Its transport capacity is only 19 passengers. With this plane, the country’s president traveled on the Bucharest – Sibiu – Tokyo Haneda route on March 4-5, 2023,” the post states.

“Global Jet offers an extensive fleet including a BBJ3 based in Paris; with a high-density capacity up to 19 passengers and a great charter availability,” also reads an Instagram post by globaljet.aero.

The aircraft left on Saturday morning from the Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, with on board the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, three presidential advisors and the Romanian ambassador to Japan. On the flight radars, it can be seen that the first stopover was in Sibiu. Sources from the Presidential Administration claim that the president and the first lady, Carmen Iohannis embarked from Sibiu.

Romania has not had a presidential aircraft since 2010. Traian Băsescu flew with aircraft leased from the national company, but Klaus Iohannis did not continue this practice until the first part of his mandate. Most of the president’s foreign visits were made by chartered aircraft, in which only part of his delegation boarded, the rest using scheduled flights. Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport: “We have to buy an aircraft, it’s a standard that we also have to reach“. Marcel Ciolacu, PSD chairman: “To understand very clearly – the presidential aircraft does not mean that we are going, only the president travels on foreign trips. When I traveled to Japan, I was on an airliner.” ​The President of Romania traveled in 2022 and the first two months of 2023 26 times in the country and abroad, and most of the flights had stops in Sibiu, according to a Boarding Pass analysis. The cited source states that in 19 cases, the aircraft carrying the head of state made stops in Sibiu for several tens of minutes. It is about no less than seven visits with a stopover in Sibiu on the way to Brussels, as well as other trips such as in Great Britain, Egypt or the United States.