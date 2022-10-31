PSD advances proposal for the Defense Ministry

The National Council of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has unanimously decided on Monday to propose Angel Tîlvăr for the position of Minister of Defense, political sources told mass media.

Angel Tîlvăr is currently a PSD senator and president of the Romanian Parliament delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Member of parliament since 2004, deputy and senator, Angel Tîlvăr is an English teacher by profession. In politics, he was promoted by the PSD Vrancea organization, led at the time by Marian Oprișan. He continued his studies at the National Defense College – postgraduate, the “Mihai Viteazul” National Intelligence Academy and also at the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.

Angel Tîlvăr’s father was the head of Counterintelligence in Vrancea. According to Ziarul de Vrancea, Petre Tîlvăr was head of Counter-Intelligence in Vrancea, before December 1989 during communism. Colonel Petre Tîlvăr died in 2017, according to Ziarul de Vrancea.

Vasile Dîncu resigned from the position of Minister of Defense last week. “I justify my gesture from the perspective of the impossibility of collaborating with the President of Romania, the Supreme Commander of the Army,” announced Vasile Dîncu on Facebook. The interim position was taken over by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă.