PSD and USR Raise Călin Georgescu Case in EU Parliament

MEPs Dan Nica and Dan Barna have called on the European Commission to enforce social media control laws more strictly and to find out who interfered in the Romanian presidential election, which was surprisingly won by Călin Georgescu in the first round.

MEP Dan Nica used his intervention during the confirmation debate for the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen to talk about the Romanian presidential election.

“On Sunday, elections were held in Romania and we want to know who brutally and grossly interfered in the presidential elections. Who are those foreign entities, who are those companies that bought with a lot of money and brutally influenced democracy”, said Nica, a PSD/S&D MEP.

“This intervention of yours must show that in the EU and in Romania, democracy cannot be bought. And that we want to know who are those who gave money because we know who took it – TikTok, Facebook and Instagram – but who are those who gave money. If measures are not taken now, then it means that in the EU, anything can be bought, and democracy should not be for sale”, said Dan Nica.

USR/Renew MEP Dan Barna also spoke about the elections, calling for stricter control of social networks.

“I demand a true concern for the rule of law, I demand a strict and clear application of the legislation on social networks, tougher mechanisms to combat disinformation and respond to hybrid warfare. Otherwise, democratic elections may become history,” said Barna. “We are a union of people, not algorithms. So I demand from the European Commission that an operation like the one in Sunday’s elections in Romania should no longer be possible,” the USR MEP also said. One of the most influential MEPs had already demanded, on Tuesday, that TikTok’s CEO appear before the European Parliament to answer questions about the platform’s role in Sunday’s presidential elections in Romania, especially regarding allegations about the secret activity of thousands of fake accounts before the vote. “We call on the CEO of TikTok to come and speak in this house and ensure that his platform has not led to any breach of the GDPR,” said Valérie Hayer, head of the liberal group Renew Europe. “Romania is a wake-up call! Radicalization and disinformation can happen anywhere in Europe, with harmful consequences,” added Hayer, an ally of French President Emmanuel Macron. Hayer’s call came just two days after Călin Georgescu’s surprise victory in the first round of Romania’s elections. He had no party support and polls failed to reveal his popularity, and now researchers are talking a lot about the major TikTok campaign he ran in the days leading up to the election. Although paid political advertising is not allowed under TikTok’s terms and conditions, the rule has been “largely ineffective,” Keith Kiely, coordinator of the Bulgarian-Romanian Digital Media Observatory, told Politico. The platform had a “significant influence” in the election, he added. In retort, the platform’s representatives defended themselves. “These highly speculative reports about the Romanian elections are inaccurate and misleading, as most of the candidates are on TikTok, and the winners campaigned on other digital platforms besides ours,” TikTok spokesman Paolo Ganino told Politico.