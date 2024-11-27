PSD and USR Raise Călin Georgescu Case in EU Parliament
MEPs Dan Nica and Dan Barna have called on the European Commission to enforce social media control laws more strictly and to find out who interfered in the Romanian presidential election, which was surprisingly won by Călin Georgescu in the first round.
MEP Dan Nica used his intervention during the confirmation debate for the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen to talk about the Romanian presidential election.
USR/Renew MEP Dan Barna also spoke about the elections, calling for stricter control of social networks.
