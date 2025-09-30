- Advertisement -

PSD and AUR, Romanian Parties Spend Millions in Subsidies, Media Tops Expenses

Political parties received 173 million lei in subsidies in the first nine months of the year, with the largest amount—92 million lei—spent on “media and propaganda,” according to a report published on September 30 by Expert Forum. The party that received the highest amount of subsidies was the Social Democratic Party (PSD – 57 million lei), followed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR – 34 million lei).

Eight parties receive state subsidies in Romania: PSD, AUR, PNL, USR, SOS, POT (parliamentary parties), as well as Forța Dreptei and PMP (based on local election results). The Expert Forum report shows that in the first nine months of the year, Romanian political parties collected 173 million lei, and by the end of the year, they are expected to receive 284 million lei in subsidies.

Major expenditures from subsidies by party:

  • Social Democratic Party (PSD): Between January and August, PSD spent 75.8 million lei. Most of this amount (61.4 million lei) was allocated to “media and propaganda.” PSD also spent 4.4 million lei on “personnel,” over 2 million lei on political consultancy, and 2.6 million lei on opinion polls.

  • Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR): During the same period, AUR spent 31 million lei, with the largest share (16 million lei) on “media and propaganda.” AUR also spent 2.4 million lei on “political activities,” 2 million lei on “domestic and international travel,” 1.2 million lei on “real estate investments,” and 1.6 million lei on personnel.

  • USR: Spent 24.7 million lei, with nearly 5 million lei on “media and propaganda,” 7.5 million lei on “personnel,” and 1.7 million lei on “office rent and utilities.”

  • PNL: Spent 28 million lei between January and August, including 10 million lei for “real estate investments,” 9.1 million lei for “media and propaganda,” and 2.6 million lei for personnel expenses.

  • SOS România: Spent 9.3 million lei, mostly on “political activities” (3.5 million lei), with 1.2 million lei for travel and 1 million lei each for transport, office rent and utilities, and personnel.

  • Party of Young People (POT): Spent 3.1 million lei, half of which went to “political consultancy” (1.5 million lei), 430,000 lei on “political activities,” and 266,000 lei on investments.

