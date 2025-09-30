Political parties received 173 million lei in subsidies in the first nine months of the year, with the largest amount—92 million lei—spent on “media and propaganda,” according to a report published on September 30 by Expert Forum. The party that received the highest amount of subsidies was the Social Democratic Party (PSD – 57 million lei), followed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR – 34 million lei).

Eight parties receive state subsidies in Romania: PSD, AUR, PNL, USR, SOS, POT (parliamentary parties), as well as Forța Dreptei and PMP (based on local election results). The Expert Forum report shows that in the first nine months of the year, Romanian political parties collected 173 million lei, and by the end of the year, they are expected to receive 284 million lei in subsidies.

Major expenditures from subsidies by party: