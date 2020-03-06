PSD Congress scheduled on March 21, video-congress in case coronavirus crisis escalates

The congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has been set for March 21, the party interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced today. He added that in case the coronavirus crisis escalates the Social Democrats will be convened in a video-congress.

“We hope the coronavirus crisis does not escalate. Anyway, we are ready for such situations. In case the crisis escalates we’ll have a video-congress, with more modern technique (…) The party is reorganizing, we are open to try new things as well, we are trying to change certain old imperfections,” said Ciolacu.

So far, no one but him has voiced intention to run for the party top position and argued this was one of the reasons he delayed the congress.

“I have never thought of not having any contender for the PSD chairman, considering the party is so big, yet I would like competition in the party,” Ciolacu added.

On a separate note, the PSD interim leader revealed he had talks to Pro Romania leader, Victor Ponta, saying he would like to have alliances with Pro Romania and ALDE.

“I want a reunification of the left wing parties. We took some steps in this regard. There are many local branches in PSD that want an alliance with Pro Romania. I won’t hide I had a meeting with Ponta yesterday. We are trying to get over some moments. PSD’s helping hand is real. But the decision belongs to Mr. Ponta. We don’t rule out an alliance with ALDE either”, Marcel Ciolacu told an interview to DCnews.ro.