PSD does not return to coalition meetings

The PSD leadership met on Monday at the party headquarters to decide whether to return to coalition meetings and to establish a position regarding the draft Emergency Ordinance that provides for the suspension of certain projects not yet started or with a low degree of completion, under PNRR and the “Anghel Saligny” program—a project that sparked the anger of PSD leaders.
During the meeting, which lasted about two and a half hours, the Social Democrats decided not to return to coalition meetings. Discontent with the way the coalition functions resurfaced after USR opposed the national day of mourning for former president Ion Iliescu. Since then, PSD leaders have refused to attend coalition meetings, which have not been held.
At the end of the meeting, the party’s interim president, Sorin Grindeanu, said that he speaks frequently with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and that in recent days they have held several discussions about solutions to PSD’s grievances—the Ordinance suspending projects financed through the PNRR and some of the measures in the second fiscal package. Sorin Grindeanu stressed that the fiscal measures “must be discussed together with the budget revision.”
Although they will continue not to attend coalition meetings, the Social Democrats will vote “blindly” in favor of government projects aimed at eliminating privileges and sinecures, PSD leaders said. Sorin Grindeanu stated that it is “absolutely necessary for this package to eliminate privileges to be adopted as urgently as possible.”
PSD leaders also added that they want to participate in all working groups where fiscal measures, public administration reform, and the Emergency Ordinance concerning PNRR projects will be analyzed.
“We go to all the working groups, on administration, on fiscal, like today on PNRR and we bring our contribution,” Grindeanu said. Asked if he would still participate in the coalition meetings, the PSD leader replied: “We must learn to work in a coalition of four parties plus a minority group and that the decision-making mechanism be respected.”
