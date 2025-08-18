POLITICSTOP NEWS

PSD does not return to coalition meetings

Grindeanu nevertheless assures that the governing coalition “is moving forward,” despite the “painful measures” that must be taken.

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The PSD leadership met on Monday at the party headquarters to decide whether to return to coalition meetings and to establish a position regarding the draft Emergency Ordinance that provides for the suspension of certain projects not yet started or with a low degree of completion, under PNRR and the “Anghel Saligny” program—a project that sparked the anger of PSD leaders.

During the meeting, which lasted about two and a half hours, the Social Democrats decided not to return to coalition meetings. Discontent with the way the coalition functions resurfaced after USR opposed the national day of mourning for former president Ion Iliescu. Since then, PSD leaders have refused to attend coalition meetings, which have not been held.

At the end of the meeting, the party’s interim president, Sorin Grindeanu, said that he speaks frequently with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and that in recent days they have held several discussions about solutions to PSD’s grievances—the Ordinance suspending projects financed through the PNRR and some of the measures in the second fiscal package. Sorin Grindeanu stressed that the fiscal measures “must be discussed together with the budget revision.”

Although they will continue not to attend coalition meetings, the Social Democrats will vote “blindly” in favor of government projects aimed at eliminating privileges and sinecures, PSD leaders said. Sorin Grindeanu stated that it is “absolutely necessary for this package to eliminate privileges to be adopted as urgently as possible.”

PSD leaders also added that they want to participate in all working groups where fiscal measures, public administration reform, and the Emergency Ordinance concerning PNRR projects will be analyzed.

“We go to all the working groups, on administration, on fiscal, like today on PNRR and we bring our contribution,” Grindeanu said. Asked if he would still participate in the coalition meetings, the PSD leader replied: “We must learn to work in a coalition of four parties plus a minority group and that the decision-making mechanism be respected.”

ChatGPT said:

PSD will also present the Prime Minister with an economic recovery package, said Sorin Grindeanu. “Our colleague Radu Oprea has prepared a first draft,” he added.

What PSD wants to change in the project that suspends funding for certain PNRR projects

Dissatisfied with the current form of Prime Minister Bolojan’s draft, the Social Democrats discussed a set of proposals to amend the project. Present at the meeting, alongside the party leadership team, were several key local leaders.

Among the proposed changes to the Emergency Ordinance is the modification of the criteria used to decide which projects will continue to receive PNRR funding and which will not. They want a different mechanism for selecting PNRR projects and insist that the decision should not rest solely in the hands of the Minister of European Funds, Dragoș Pîslaru.

Additionally, the Social Democrats will demand that projects with already signed contracts be prioritized, while those without signed contracts can be eliminated. Another PSD requirement is greater transparency in the decision-making process: “It’s almost impossible, with a few thousand projects in the coming period, to bring each one to the government as a memorandum. It’s a bureaucratic process that will lead to gridlock. We’re trying to solve this so we don’t remain blocked in one ministry, MIPE. I hope these will be unblocked this afternoon,” said Grindeanu.

The PSD leaders’ meeting took place before the Prime Minister’s scheduled discussion with the Association of Municipalities of Romania, which includes local officials from all parties.

Unstarted projects to lose funding

Last week, the government discussed, in a first reading, a draft Emergency Ordinance aimed at limiting projects financed through the PNRR. Dragoș Pîslaru, the Minister of European Funds, announced that the Executive will drop projects that do not yet have a work commencement order.

“The draft GEO clearly states that for projects for which we do not even have an order to start work, it is natural to abandon them,” said the Minister of European Funds, in a press statement, held at the end of the Government meeting. He specified that “we must focus our resources on more advanced projects.”
Grindeanu rejects AUR’s proposal
Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday, when asked about George Simion’s statement that AUR is willing to govern alongside PSD, that during his term as president of the Social Democrats this will not happen.
“Excuse me, we decided two months ago to enter this coalition and we made the decision in the broadest possible forum, it is a serious party, we don’t make decisions on the fly,” Grindeanu said. He also says that, during his term, PSD will not form a coalition with AUR.
The reaction comes after the AUR leader declared last week that AUR wants to come to power, starting in the fall, alongside PSD, in a government led by Călin Georgescu.
“We will submit all the simple motions of censure, we will take all the steps related to the opposition. We submitted the motion of censure on the package of measures, the parliamentarians who make up the current coalition, the crayfish, the frog and the pike, chose not to vote, a sign that they were afraid. The crayfish, the frog and the pike, don’t you see, some pull right, some forward, others left, they don’t get along, they make some PR gestures, they also used Ion Iliescu’s funeral to argue in the coalition as a pretext for the failure of their own ministers. The second package will come, if it comes, but in the end there will probably be an assumption of responsibility, we will also submit a motion of censure then, and in the autumn session we have the right to another motion of censure”, stated George Simion, in an intervention on Realitatea Plus. George Simion also declared that the Social Democratic Party has “the opportunity to return, to come to the Romanian people, accepting a government that has Călin Georgescu as prime minister”.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.