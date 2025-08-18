PSD does not return to coalition meetings

PSD will also present the Prime Minister with an economic recovery package, said Sorin Grindeanu. “Our colleague Radu Oprea has prepared a first draft,” he added.

What PSD wants to change in the project that suspends funding for certain PNRR projects

Dissatisfied with the current form of Prime Minister Bolojan’s draft, the Social Democrats discussed a set of proposals to amend the project. Present at the meeting, alongside the party leadership team, were several key local leaders.

Among the proposed changes to the Emergency Ordinance is the modification of the criteria used to decide which projects will continue to receive PNRR funding and which will not. They want a different mechanism for selecting PNRR projects and insist that the decision should not rest solely in the hands of the Minister of European Funds, Dragoș Pîslaru.

Additionally, the Social Democrats will demand that projects with already signed contracts be prioritized, while those without signed contracts can be eliminated. Another PSD requirement is greater transparency in the decision-making process: “It’s almost impossible, with a few thousand projects in the coming period, to bring each one to the government as a memorandum. It’s a bureaucratic process that will lead to gridlock. We’re trying to solve this so we don’t remain blocked in one ministry, MIPE. I hope these will be unblocked this afternoon,” said Grindeanu.

The PSD leaders’ meeting took place before the Prime Minister’s scheduled discussion with the Association of Municipalities of Romania, which includes local officials from all parties.

Unstarted projects to lose funding

Last week, the government discussed, in a first reading, a draft Emergency Ordinance aimed at limiting projects financed through the PNRR. Dragoș Pîslaru, the Minister of European Funds, announced that the Executive will drop projects that do not yet have a work commencement order.

“The draft GEO clearly states that for projects for which we do not even have an order to start work, it is natural to abandon them,” said the Minister of European Funds, in a press statement, held at the end of the Government meeting. He specified that “we must focus our resources on more advanced projects.”

Grindeanu rejects AUR’s proposal

Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday, when asked about George Simion’s statement that AUR is willing to govern alongside PSD, that during his term as president of the Social Democrats this will not happen.

“Excuse me, we decided two months ago to enter this coalition and we made the decision in the broadest possible forum, it is a serious party, we don’t make decisions on the fly,” Grindeanu said. He also says that, during his term, PSD will not form a coalition with AUR.

The reaction comes after the AUR leader declared last week that AUR wants to come to power, starting in the fall, alongside PSD, in a government led by Călin Georgescu.