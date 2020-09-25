PSD – drastic fall in the polls for parliamentary elections

Liberals top the voters’ preferences according to the latest IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM.

If there were parliamentary elections next Sunday, 34.7% of the voters would vote the National Liberal Party (PNL), which is on a slight rise as against the previous month, when it stood at 33.6%.

On the other hand, PSD is falling, from 20.8% in August to 19.6% now.

The USR- PLUS Alliance would get 17%. Pro Romania- 9.5%, UDMR- 5.3%.

The other political parties would not obtain any seats in Parliament, as they rank below the electoral threshold of 5%: PMP-4.5% and ALDE- 3%.

The poll was conducted by IMAS, commissioned by Europa FM during September 7-23, on a sample of 1,010 respondents.