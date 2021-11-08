PSD green lights negotiations with PNL, UDMR. SocDems don’t want Citu as PM

The National Council of PSD has unanimously voted, on Monday, to start the negotiations to form a government with PNL-UDMR and minorities. Officially, the Social Democrats have a series of conditions-measures that they want to introduce in the future government programme, including the one to deny Florin Citu as Prime Minister in such a Cabinet.

PSD first vice-president Sorin Grindeanu stated that PSD will not be part of any government led by Florin Citu, reminding the former Liberal premier that he had been sacked by a censure motion. Yet, Grindenau did not rule out the possibility of accepting a Liberal PM.

“You know that we initiated and voted a motion of censure by which Florin Cîțu left the position of prime minister. It’s something we cannot accept. Florin Cîțu can no longer be prime minister in a government that includes PSD. We have already sanctioned Mr. Cîțu’s ability to lead a government. PSD considers that the stage of Florin Cîțu prime minister has been over for some time “, Grindeanu declared.

In retort, PNL chairman and dismissed PM, Florin Citu said that the reform plan intended by his Cabinet will not change, including referring to the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience. As for the PM topic, Citu said that their proposal for the PM seat remains the PNL chairman, according to a party’s resolution and that the “governing direction has nothing to do with the partner, if our targets are maintained”.

“Let’s hear what the party wants. PNL will submit its own PM nomination. At this point, the PNL’s decision is that the PM position should be taken by the party’s chair. The designation is made by the Romanian President”, Citu added.

PNL’s National Political Bureau is convening this evening, starting 7 p.m. to decide with whom they will govern, PSD or USR.

PSD would want the Constitution amended to impose a parliamentary republic

At the same time, sources quoted by mainstream media revealed that PS.D wants to change the Constitution from a semi-presidential republic to a parliamentary republic and from this perspective they would want to preserve UDMR in power as only this way they would secure the necessary number of votes to amend the Constitution. The amendment of the Constitution requires the vote of two thirds of the parliamentarians.

The first vice-president of PSD explained that for the negotiations between PSD, PNL and UDMR four commissions will be formed and in one of them the revision of the Constitution will be discussed.

Asked by journalists if there was any discussion about amending the Constitution, which would provide for a change in the form of government and the transition from a semi-presidential republic to a parliamentary republic, Sorin Grindeanu replied: “It was discussed that Romania needs a resettlement from a constitutional point of view (…) It is normal to have a discussion to see if this Constitution still corresponds to the requirements of today’s Romania ”.

Among the other conditions required by PSD to join ruling with PNL, there are:

the increase of the number of ministries in the gov’t from 18 to 20

PSD wants 10 ministries, including the Finances, Health, Labour and the secretariat general

pensions to be indexed by 11% as of December 1

doubling child allowances

the rise of the minimum salary in two phases as of next year

extended tests and vaccination against Covid-19

bringing health experts in the front-line of the anti-Covid fight.