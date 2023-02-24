PSD local councilor entered the Local Council meeting online naked, from the shower

PSD local councilor Alberto Iosif Caraian entered the online meeting of the Bucharest District 1 Local Council on Friday naked. He was in the shower and had the camera on, but he didn’t know it. His colleagues started laughing and got his attention to close the camera.

The incident happened at the beginning of the meeting, when attendance was being taken, and the PSD councilor appeared live from the shower, naked and wet. From time to time he washed.

The colleagues laughed heartily, then someone said to him “Alberto, turn off the camera“.

The counselor announced that he was working from home because he was feeling sick. The system is made in such a way that when you leave the microphone on, it automatically turns on the camera. Immediately after the meeting of the Local Council, he posted a message on his Facebook page in which he apologized for the situation. “Technology still plays tricks. Unfortunately, the rush has had its say! I apologize for the unfortunate incident. The hot water was from the own boiler, so that I could anticipate any questions. Sorry once again to everyone!”, wrote Caraian.