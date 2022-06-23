PSD Minister Adrian Chesnoiu charged with abuse of office, DNA asks for waiver of immunity

The chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Crin Bologa, asked the Chamber of Deputies to lift the immunity of Adrian Chesnoiu, PSD deputy from Olt and Minister of Agriculture, whom the prosecutors accuse of abuse of office for an alleged rigging of some employment contests.
More precisely, the anti-corruption prosecutors accuse Adrian Chesnoiu of abuse of office and instigation to allowing an unauthorized person to information that are not destined to be made public, in the view of obtaining undue benefits.