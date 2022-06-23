PSD Minister Adrian Chesnoiu investigated for abuse of office, submits resignation

The chief prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Crin Bologa, asked the Chamber of Deputies to lift the immunity of Adrian Chesnoiu, PSD deputy from Olt and Minister of Agriculture, whom the prosecutors accuse of abuse of office for an alleged rigging of some employment contests. More precisely, the anti-corruption prosecutors accuse Adrian Chesnoiu of abuse of office and instigation to allowing an unauthorized person to information that are not destined to be made public, in the view of obtaining undue benefits.
After the DNA’s announcement, Chesnoiu announced he is resigning from the position of Agriculture minister and that he is suspending himself from PSD. He claimed he had done no criminal or corruption deed and that he “had always carried out his activity with integrity and devotion”.
“I ask all deputies from all parties to vote for the lifting of parliamentary immunity, because I believe that we are all equal before the law and I want to be able to eliminate any potential suspicion! I am stepping down as Minister – I do not want to raise any suspicions about my government activity. I also suspend myself from the Social Democratic Party!“, he stated.
PSD retorted that “it will respect the decisions taken by Mr. Chesnoiu”, praising “his honorable conduct” to step down from all positions.