PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR sign an agreement for the new government today

Marcel Ciolacu assures that none of these formations will form an alliance with the extremists. “It is a clear message that we are giving today that none of us will form an alliance with AUR, POT or any other extremist party,” Ciolacu declared, before the Government meeting.

Ciolacu said on Wednesday, before the government meeting, that it is “very clear” what will be decided in the meeting that will take place at 5:00 p.m. in Parliament – “a parliamentary majority that will be the basis of a pro-European government majority.” “We are sending a clear and implicit signal that leads to the support of Mrs. Elena Lasconi,” said the PSD leader.

As for the USR leader and presidential candidate, Elena Lasconi said on Wednesday, when asked if she was considering the nomination of Marcel Ciolacu for the position of prime minister, that the Social Democratic Party could be entitled to request this, stating that a decision would be made after negotiations.

Regarding the future executive, Lasconi specified that it is no longer about parties, about politicians, but about the fate of the country and there is no pride. “I think that there is no question of pride. The important criterion is competence. We should negotiate based on competence. And based on the percentages we obtained in the elections, let’s see which ministries each one wants. That means negotiation. But competence should be a priority”, said Lasconi, in a press conference held at the Palace of Parliament.

Asked if PSD, being the party that won the parliamentary elections, is entitled to nominate the prime minister, Elena Lasconi replied: “It is entitled”. She mentioned that she does not rule out the option of nominating Marcel Ciolacu for the position of prime minister. “If he wants…, but let me negotiate and I will tell you the result. I do not rule out at the moment (the Marcel Ciolacu prime minister option – n.r.)”, Lasconi also declared. “If we all agree that Mr. Ciolacu should be the next prime minister, we need to put on the table some very clear reforms that are to be made. That is, we need to reduce state spending, we have a large budget deficit and we should agree on some reforms that should be made very quickly, next year, in six months we should already do them, which is very difficult and I am sure that Mr. Ciolacu will agree to this“, adds the USR leader.

The meeting of the leaders of the PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR and the minorities will take place on Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m., at Parliament, political sources told HotNews.ro. This will begin negotiations in an attempt to form a majority to form the future government, after the parliamentary elections in which the three radical nationalist right parties gathered over 30% of the votes. UDMR spokesperson Csoma Botond confirmed on Tuesday, on the show România Politică on Prima News, that a first meeting of PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR will take place on Wednesday, for discussions on the future government. “The first discussion will take place tomorrow, we cannot say that we are going with a plan, let’s see what will happen. It is the first discussion between the four political formations, it is the first step”, stated the UDMR deputy, adding that it is a trial and error. Csoma Botond showed that UDMR excludes any government with those from AUR, S.O.S Romania and POT. “We cannot enter the government with chauvinist extremists,” Csoma Botond added. “We don’t really have a choice, we have a pretty serious situation, with 35-37% chauvinist extremists in Parliament, you can’t have many options. Of course, a four-party coalition won’t be an easy coalition, each one will come with their own ideas, their own plans, but what can we do in such a case? All parties still need to leave their pride at home and find a common denominator, because if we don’t leave their pride at home, in four years, extremists will be at 80%,” the UDMR deputy also commented. A first meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon between PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu and USR presidential candidate Elena Lasconi, after PSD decided not to tell its voters who to vote for in the second round.