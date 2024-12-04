PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR sign an agreement for the new government today

The meeting of the leaders of the PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR and the minorities will take place on Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m., at Parliament, political sources told HotNews.ro. This will begin negotiations in an attempt to form a majority to form the future government, after the parliamentary elections in which the three radical nationalist right parties gathered over 30% of the votes.
UDMR spokesperson Csoma Botond confirmed on Tuesday, on the show România Politică on Prima News, that a first meeting of PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR will take place on Wednesday, for discussions on the future government. “The first discussion will take place tomorrow, we cannot say that we are going with a plan, let’s see what will happen. It is the first discussion between the four political formations, it is the first step”, stated the UDMR deputy, adding that it is a trial and error.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002