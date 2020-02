Senator Șerban Nicolae has been proposed for the Senate helm, PSD senators decided on Tuesday. Nicolae won over senator Radu Oprea, who had been proposed by the PSD interim leader Marcel Ciolacu.

Titus Corlățean and Niculae Bădălău have also joined the race inside the party for the second state position, but they lost the first round. In the second round, Nicolae won by 35 votes against his contender Radu Oprea who got 24 votes.

PNL has proposed Alina Gorghiu for the Senate helm. Gorghiu is currently vice-president of the upper chamber of the Parliament.

The Senate speaker will be elected in the plenary session on Wednesday. The candidate would need 69 votes to become the second man in the state.

Teodor Melescanu had resigned early this month. Melescanu stepped down one week after the Constitutional Court had ruled that his appointment in this seat had been unconstitutional.