PSD Sets Conditions to Return to Coalition Meetings

The interim president of PSD, Sorin Grindeanu, announced that the Social Democrats have several conditions for returning to coalition meetings, including “the adoption of a package to eliminate privileges,” an issue that must be resolved before discussions on the second package of deficit reduction measures. Grindeanu also stated that PSD is requesting meetings with the Minister of Finance, “to see an up-to-date execution and to discuss the budget rectification. It is absolutely necessary to continue large and small investments”.

"Then let's talk about the third package of measures, which should include the relaunch of the economy. These are the conditions, which were adopted unanimously. We are waiting for the package to eliminate privileges to be adopted. During this period, we will discuss with the Ministry of Finance, then we will come back. At this point, I have stated the PSD priorities. Adoption of the package, discussion of the rectification. Investments must continue", concluded Grindeanu.

These statements were made at the end of the PSD Standing Bureau meeting, which lasted about two and a half hours.

The PSD meeting was convened after tensions in the coalition reached a critical point following USR’s position on the state funeral of Ion Iliescu.

PSD conditions its participation in coalition meetings on the adoption of a package to eliminate privileges (special pensions, agency discounts, reduction of board members).

“We request meetings with the Ministry of Finance to review the current execution of the state budget and discuss the budget revision. We need to talk about continuing both major and minor investments.”

“Once these matters progress, we will move to the third package phase: health, education, fiscal measures, and measures to revive the economy. These are PSD’s conditions.”

“Also related to the budget, we need to discuss measures that, from our perspective, should be reconsidered in the education sector.”

“Thirdly, once these funds are secured, we will move to phase three concerning the package under discussion on health, administration, fiscal measures—measures for Romania’s revival and reindustrialization.”

“We have clearly stated PSD’s priorities: the ‘Anghel Saligny’ program must continue. Why? Because it is for the Romanian people.”

On the Second Pillar of Pensions: “The current law is not supported by PSD”

On special pensions: “There is a draft that you know is being worked on.”

On the package concerning privileges: “I have discussed with PSD colleagues; this is our direction. I will also speak to and inform the Prime Minister after these press statements about what PSD has unanimously decided today.”

“I do not believe USR joined this coalition for positions. We have a coalition of four parties, plus a parliamentary group.”

“Every time we enter government, we are serious partners dealing with governance policies, not playing internal guerrilla politics within PSD.”

“Certain ministers are not currently focusing on public policies but are trying to deal with an extraordinarily heavy legacy.”

“I want this package concerning privileges to be adopted very quickly.”

On the PSD Congress and Titus Corlățeanu’s candidacy

“The date of the congress is not yet set, but it will take place this fall.”

“Titus is an old comrade. I remember supporting him to be secretary-general 20 years ago. He has been part of several governments, is a colleague I respect, and it’s good that there is competition within PSD. It is very good that there is competition within PSD.”

“I want the pre-congress discussions not to weaken the party. PSD must hold these internal debates without being attacked.”

