PSD spokesperson suspended from office following foul language against journalists

PSD spokesperson Lucian Romascanu has been suspended from office on Friday after he had had a rampage against journalists at the beginning of the press conference following the party’s executive committee.

Upset that the journalists had not showed up for statements in the party’s press room, Romascanu said while addressing to an employee of the press bureau ‘they’ll get a d…up their asses, all of them’, not knowing the microphones were on.

“The political decision is only one: he is suspended from office. I think it’s enough”, said PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu.

At the end of the PSD National Executive Committee on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Lucian Romascanu, went to the press room in the PSD’s HQ for the press conference, but the journalists weren’t there, as they our outside to hear the statements made by other party leaders.

“It is a little bit offending. Meaning you have a spokesperson to come to give you information. If he says nothing, what do you do, you give nothing? What about your audience that wants information? Where is our person from the chamber, man? This is the end of a beautiful friendship. They are all going to get a d…up their asses”, Romascanu said, without noticing the mics were on.

A woman employed at PSD Press Bureau retorted while laughing: “Not even that, maybe they like it”, with Romascanu replied: “Yes, they might“.

Later on, the PSD spokesperson posted apologies on Facebook, saying “his rampage was totally inappropriate” and arguing he lost temper amid mass migration of PSD mayors to PNL.

“Following departures from the party I had an exaggerated reaction which, yet, being made in a private context, in a private talk, should not have been made public. Still, it has and I extend my apologies”, Romascanu explained.

Lucian Romașcan, a senator from Buzau, was minister of Culture in the Tudose Cabinet. He has been the PSD spokesperson since spring this year.