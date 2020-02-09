PSD starts layoffs, the party’s employees did not get wages in due time last month, media reports

PSD’s employees did not get their January wages in due time, Europa Liberă reports, quoting sources from within the party.

Moreover, the new party leaderships has fired some employees and has also terminated the contract PSD had signed with the PR firm.

Last year, PSD was though the party that got the most party subsidies in Romania, after the amendment of the law on the political parties financing, namely they received RON 144 from the state budget. Besides, Social Democrats also benefited of an additional sum of RON 53 from the time Liviu Dragnea was at the PSD’s helm.

However, following the subsidy paid by the Permanent Electoral Authority, some PSD employees have eventually got their salaries at the end of January, while others had to wait until early February.