PSD tables censure motion today. PM Orban: PSD’s censure motion is reckless

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is tabling a censure motion against the Orban Cabinet in Parliament today.

Interim chairman of PSD Marcel Ciolacu, also Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies had announced last Wednesday that the Social Democrats will submit the motion of censure against the Government on August 17, arguing that Romania is a “drifting country” and with a government of “zero credibility.”

“A huge chaos, with a downgraded economy and rampant unemployment, that is Romania after nine months of liberal government, a country adrift, with a government of zero credibility, with ministers contradicting each other to the despair of Romanians who no longer understand anything,” Ciolacu said.

On Sunday evening, during the ceremony announcing the PSD Bucharest candidates for the local elections due on September 27, Ciolacu announced that the motion of censure would be read and a debate this week and vote would be scheduled.

“Tomorrow (editor note: Monday), as we have promised, we will table it. It is called PNL Government – from pandemic to generalised pandemic. Wealth in the pockets of the PNL cronies, poverty in the pockets of Romanians.’ It is signed by 202 lawmakers,” the PSD chair said.

He added that there are talks with all the political parties represented in Parliament to endorse the censure motion. The PSD chair said that his party had enough votes to toppled down the Orban Cabinet.

Ciolacu argued that “the incumbent government must leave at once”, stressing that, after the adoption of the censure motion, PSD will go to the President of Romania with a proposal for prime minister.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, Ciolacu said that PSD had already established the name of the future prime minister, but he would not reveal it. During the same press conference, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that Ciolacu had promised her “a capable person” at the Transports Ministry, who should also take care of the Bucharesters’ problems.

PM Ludovic Orbn retorts: PSD’s goal is to seize power to steal votes in elections

PM Ludovic Orban has replied on Monday that the censure motion announced by PSD is “a reckless action”, and that their only purpose is to take over power to be the ones to organized elections and “to steal votes and use the state institutions in order to maximize their electoral score”.

“To file a censure motion now, three months before the general elections, when Romanians will be the ones to decide who’s going to rule Romania is a reckless action and against Romania’s interests”, Orban argued, adding that his Cabinet is preparing the files to access the EU money starting next year, as well as preparing the strategies for the school opening.

Moreover, the prime minister said that the moment when the Social Democrats are filing the censure motion is “absurd”, as the Parliament is in the summer recess. “They have completely lost their compass, they don’t know how to read the Constitution anymore. All procedures must unfold in the parliamentary session that is starting in September”, the PM said, not ruling out to refer the Constitutional Court in this matter.

Sources quoted by Digi24 revealed that the censure motion could be read most probably this Thursday, August 20, and the vote will be scheduled in September, potentially on September 7.

The same sources explained that the censure motion can be initiated only once during a parliamentary session and it cannot be adopted in an extraordinary session as the Parliament currently stands.