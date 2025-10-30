PSD teams up with AUR, summons PM Bolojan in Parliament

“Given the public reports about the U.S. decision to withdraw some troops from Romania, PSD considers it necessary for the Prime Minister to provide Parliament with a clear presentation of the Government’s position and the steps taken in dialogue with strategic partners,” PSD wrote in its request approved by the Chamber of Deputies leadership.

PSD asks PM Bolojan to present: the Government’s assessment of the impact on national and regional security; measures to uphold commitments in the Strategic Partnership with the U.S.; and interinstitutional coordination between the Government, Ministry of National Defense, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this issue.

The AUR parliamentary group also calls Ilie Bolojan to Parliament, in the Monday plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, at “Prime Minister’s Hour”, to present data on budget execution and the budget for 2026. The party’s request was transmitted by the leadership of the Chamber to the Government. Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu and Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu will also be called to Parliament on other days, to give explanations on the same subject.

PSD interim leader Sorin Grindeanu stated repeatedly in the past 24 hours that the three officials should appear before Parliament to provide explanations. “Romania and its Allies have been informed of the U.S. decision to resize American troops in Europe,” the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. Consequently, U.S. soldiers will be withdrawn from the Mihail Kogălniceanu base, while approximately 1,000 American troops will remain deployed in Romania.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, affirmed that Romania continues to support an increased U.S. military presence on its territory. The PSD interim leader considers this a signal of strength and solidarity within the new geocultural-political configuration.

PNL retorts: Definitely a strange situation

PNL MP Adrian Cozma from the PNL says he was surprised by the PSD’s request to summon Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to Parliament on Monday for explanations.