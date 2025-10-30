- Advertisement -

PSD teams up with AUR, summons PM Bolojan in Parliament

By Romania Journal
Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is summoned, in the Monday plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, at the request of the PSD, to explain the withdrawal of American soldiers from Romania. The Social Democrats’ proposal passed, in the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber, with the votes of AUR and those of the minorities, while PNL, USR and UDMR abstained.

The reason is related to the Government’s reaction to the US decision to withdraw part of the military from Romania, according to the document submitted by the Social Democrats.
The PSD request comes a day after a similar one submitted by AUR, which was also approved. Specifically, the prime minister had already been summoned to Parliament for explanations.

Also today, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu launched new attacks on Ilie Bolojan, accusing the government of “being quiet” after the United States’ decision.
Romania Journal
