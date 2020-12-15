PSD threatens to boycott the establishment of the new Parliament

PSD first vice-president, Sorin Grindeanu, told Digi24, that PSD might boycott the establishment of the new Parliament if procedures on the shares obtained by he parties in the new legislative body are not observed.

Amid the right-wing parties’ negotiations on assigning the leadership positions in the two chambers of the Parliament and the relevant parliamentary committees, asked if PSD will boycott the establishment of the new Parliament, Grindeanu replied:

“Partially yes, if the CCR ruling and the shares in Parliament are not observed. According to the Constitutional provisions, the leadership positions in Parliament are proportionally shared with the votes obtained by each party in elections, starting from the standing bureaus of the two chambers up to the leaderships of the committees. From what we read in mass media, those who were negotiating the past days did not quite take into account the CCR decisions. We sent this warning to President Klaus Iohannis, telling him that we want all these rules observed”.

“So, we also consider the boycott, but we don’t want to come to this, for a new Parliament and a nee Cabinet are needed, but these rules must also be respected”, he added.

Sources from PSD revealed that the Social Democrats are annoyed that, following PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR negotiations, the committees in Parliament that would be assigned to PSD have a lower stake in the legislative hierarchy.

PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu had also warned that the new parliament might not convened if two thirds of MPs are not coming.