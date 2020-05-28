PSD to file censure motion against Orban Cabinet

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders announced today they would file a motion of censure if the Government amended the pension law by emergency ordinance.

“The interim National Standing Bureau approved today the submitting of a motion of censure by the PSD the moment the Romanian Government modifies by emergency ordinance the Public Pension Law. As you know, from September 1, there should be an increase of the pension point up to 1,775 RON, meaning 40 pct. They cannot amend his law unless it’s by emergency ordinance and, when they adopt it, we will already start collecting signatures to file the motion of censure,” the Social Democrat deputy Lia Olguta Vasilescu said following the meeting of the party’s leadership.

She added that a motion will be submitted “for any amendment, even with a comma,” of the Pension Law.

Lia Olguta Vasilescu did not rule out that the censure motion be submitted this summer, as they are to propose the extension of the parliamentary session also during the summer recess.