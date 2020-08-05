PSD to file criminal complaint against Gov’t: “Our mayors are blackmailed to join PNL”

The interim chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, has slammed the National Liberal Party today, accusing it of becoming “a state-party”.

Ciolacu has announced that PSD would file a criminal complaint to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) against the Liberal Government, arguing that the Social Democrat mayors are threatened and blackmailed to join PNL.

Ciolacu called the Liberals in the Cabinet “political interlopers with mob mentalities”, accusing them of influence peddling, of stealing the public funds.

“There is no money for face masks, for allowances, for pensions. There is money only for political bribe. This is what PNL has been doing these days. It is carrying mayors or promises them money and projects in exchange for the saint adhesion to PNL- state party. He who is not giving in is threatened and blackmailed! PNL is not capable of convincing people, and that’s why it is trying to grab our mayors by force. I tell all PSD mayors to resist pressures,” said Ciolacu on Facebook.