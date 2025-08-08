PSD to Review Coalition After USR Rejects Mourning Iliescu

Interim PSD President Sorin Grindeanu announced that he will convene a meeting of the National Executive Bureau on Monday to analyze the “situation created within the governing coalition,” after USR opposed declaring a national day of mourning for Ion Iliescu. The PSD leader stated that USR’s actions are affecting governmental balance.

“I have decided to convene a meeting of the National Executive Bureau for Monday in order to assess the situation created within the governing coalition following the position of some partners regarding the organization of official ceremonies dedicated to the former President of Romania, Ion Iliescu. In PSD’s view, the recent actions and statements of some coalition members — contrary to legal obligations and norms of institutional conduct — affect not only the relationships between the parties that signed the political governance agreement, but also the necessary balance for the proper functioning of the Government,” Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook Friday.

The Social Democrat argued that “the organization of official ceremonies required by law in the event of the death of a former head of state is not optional, but an institutional responsibility.”

“The objective of the National Executive Bureau meeting is to evaluate the impact of these events on the functioning of the governing coalition and to establish a clear party position regarding the continuation of governmental collaboration, under conditions of mutual respect and political fairness. PSD remains committed to supporting a stable government in the interest of citizens, but emphasizes that political loyalty, good faith, and dialogue between partners are indispensable foundations for any sustainable political structure,” Grindeanu added.

Previously, the Social Democratic Party announced that it would not participate in upcoming coalition meetings, claiming that USR had shown an attitude “completely lacking in respect, decency, and humanity” toward Ion Iliescu.

PSD’s position comes in response to USR leader Dominic Fritz stating that his party’s representatives would not attend Ion Iliescu’s funeral. Furthermore, Fritz proposed during Tuesday’s government meeting that no national mourning be declared for the former president.

Clotilde Armand: “The real issue is that USR was supposed to get 20% of public administration positions”

Clotilde Armand accuses PSD of using USR’s opposition to the national mourning for Ion Iliescu as a pretext to convene a meeting to evaluate the functioning of the Coalition, while the real reason, she claims, is dissatisfaction over USR being set to receive 20% of public administration positions, according to the governing protocol.

“Grindeanu announces a PSD meeting to analyze the ‘situation created in the coalition’ after USR’s stance on the ceremonies dedicated to Ion Iliescu. But has he forgotten that he was PSD vice president in October 2015, when Iliescu was stripped of his honorary president title? I’ll tell you what Grindeanu is really upset about: according to the coalition protocol, USR was supposed to receive 20% of the positions in both central and local administration. In the 40 counties, USR was to have prefects and deputy prefects in several administrative units. And so, Iliescu’s death ends up burying PSD as well,” wrote Clotilde Armand, USR Vice President, on Facebook.