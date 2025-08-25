Interim PSD President Sorin Grindeanu stated on Monday that the Social Democrats agree with most of the package aimed at eliminating privileges, but emphasized that fiscal and administrative measures still need clarification. He added that if Package 2 concerned only the elimination of privileges, PSD would have supported it, but it also includes other issues that require discussion.

However, it is possible that on Friday the Government will assume responsibility for the measures included in the new reform package, after the PSD leadership voted to return to the Coalition meetings.

Grindeanu announced that he will propose to his colleagues to return to coalition meetings. “We will return – as we decided two weeks ago, when we voted in the National Political Bureau not to participate – in the same way we will decide today whether to come back. My proposal is to resume discussions, not just one, but several meetings this week. I do not deny that in the past two weeks there have been working meetings in various groups. Even last night, I met with the Prime Minister to discuss some of the measures we want included in this Package 2. But this week, if we want to promote this package, we need more than a single meeting today; we need several,” he said.

When asked which measures remain unresolved, Grindeanu replied: “As I mentioned a week ago, we largely agree with the entire package for eliminating privileges, everything it contains. We support the new form of the Insolvency Law and the proposals from our Health Minister, Mr. Rogobete. Currently, there are two issues that need clarification and discussion this week: fiscal measures in Package 2 and administrative measures. These are the two points we must clarify before promoting Package 2.”

He added that these issues concern capital taxation and multinational companies. “The issues related to capital taxation and multinationals are proposals we’ve discussed, and they need to find a common denominator with what the Ministry of Finance or Ministry of Development is currently proposing. That is why I believe multiple meetings are necessary this week before promoting this package. For example, as of today, we do not have a final version approved by the Ministry of Development regarding the administrative component. I would like to see the initial draft from the ministry, which I expect today, so we can discuss it internally within each party – in PSD’s case, I will discuss it internally – to reach a common ground before Package 2 is promoted.”

Grindeanu outlined the steps to be taken in the coming days. “That is why today, I will definitely propose within PSD that we return to discussions. But this is the first step. The second and most important step is to review the final draft proposed by the two ministries I mentioned, where some issues still need adjustment: finance and administration. Perhaps tomorrow or the day after, another coalition meeting will finalize the package,” he said.

He also emphasized that if the package were solely about eliminating privileges, there would be no disagreements. “I said this two weeks ago, and tomorrow, if the issues regarding the elimination of privileges are adopted, then there would be no divergence. But this package is not intended to address only the elimination of privileges,” Grindeanu explained.

When asked about the budget rectification, he responded: “Today I expect Minister Nazare to come to the coalition and present a draft. If PSD decides to return and the vote is yes, I expect Minister Nazare to be present to present the fiscal measures included in Package 2, after which we can broadly discuss the rectification, where I am particularly interested in seeing how investment funding is allocated, whether for major projects or smaller objectives.”

Sorin Grindeanu announced that he had a meeting with Ilie Bolojan on Sunday evening on the subject of the Fiscal Reform Package 2. The Prime Minister would have liked to take responsibility before Parliament this week on the new fiscal measures, but the interim president of the Social Democrats told him that the proposals must first be agreed upon in the PSD.

The ruling coalition is expected to discuss the Second Fiscal Package at 17:30. The last meeting of the Coalition took place on July 30.