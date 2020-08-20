PSD’censure motion against Orban Cabinet read in Parliament, date of vote unknown

The censure motion tabled by PSD, signed by 205 MPs and entitled “the PNL Government, from pandemic to generalized pandemic-bribe” is read in Parliament today, August 20. The date of the debate and vote has not been established though, with Social Democrats having a new party meeting on tomorrow, August 21 to set the date.

PSD is reproaching the Liberal rulers that they had imposed restrictions that they hadn’t observed either, referring to “the PNL parties during the pandemic”.“They have irreparably lost their credibility in the way they have managed the pandemic. They have openly said the virus is extremely serious and they have acted as if the virus would have not even existed, by partying without masks and without social distancing in the government’s building or by throwing parties in restaurants with tens of guests and interlopers”, reads the text of the motion.

In retort, PM Ludovic Orban has recently said that the “censure motion filed by PSD is an adventure that doesn’t stand a chance”.

PSD also argues in the motion’s text that President Iohannis himself had shown up without masks in a photo taken at the European Council meeting in June.

The Social Democrats also reproach the Liberals the situation of public finances and that they have “robbed the state budget under the pretext of pandemic”.

“The recent report by the Court of Accounts on the public expenditure during the state of emergency has revealed the incredible financial irregularities of the rulers (….) the biggest government fraud in the past 30 years”, PSD claims, adding that the PNL Cabinet is “on credit”, as it “has pawned the present and the future of the country on long term”.

“In just 9 months of ruling, the Finances Ministry has borrowed over RON 105 billion, four times more than the PSD ruling, at a speed of EUR 1,000 per second, the share of the government debt has exploded to 40% of the GDP in May 2020”, the motion further says.