Alexandru Rafila, the PSD candidate proposed for the PM seat, Romania’s representative to the World Health Organization, confirmed he is infected with COVID-19.

“I took the test, it’s positive. I fell OK for now“, he told Antena 3.

“I wore face mask..the problem is that I was the contact of another colleague who had taken the test and had been just confirmed with coronavirus. We ate together, our children played together. I found out after few days that I might be infected,” Rafila said.