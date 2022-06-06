Putin on the cereal crisis stuck in Ukrainian ports: A possible export route is through Romania, on the Danube

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is not to blame for the global food crisis. He told Rossiya 1 state television that after the demining of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, Russia would ensure the safe passage of shipments of grain from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Putin also said that a possible export route is through Romania, on the Danube.

In an interview for the national television station Rossiya 1, the first since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was asked about the causes of the global food crisis and the rise in gas and fuel prices. The Kremlin leader denied that Russia was to blame for the situation and denied responsibility for the US and its financial policy, arguing that accusations by high-ranking officials about Russia’s blocking of grain exports from Ukrainian ports are a “bluff.”

“First of all, these are objective things. The world produces almost 800 million tons of grain, wheat per year. We are now told that Ukraine is ready to export 20 million tons. So, 20 million tonnes out of 800 million tonnes is 2.5%. But if we continue from the fact that wheat represents only 20% of all food in the world – and in this case, it is not our data, it comes from the UN – this means that these 20 million tons of Ukrainian wheat are only 0, 5%, practically nothing. This is the first point.

Secondly, 20 million tons of Ukrainian wheat are potential exports. Today, official US officials say Ukraine could export 6 million tons of wheat. According to our Ministry of Agriculture, the figure is not 6, but almost 5 million tons, but OK, suppose it is 6, plus it could export 7 million tons of corn – this is the figure of our Ministry of Agriculture. We realize it’s not much. In the current agricultural year 2021-2022, we will export 37 million and, I think, we will increase these exports to 50 million tons in 2022-2023. But this is an approximation.

With regard to the export of Ukrainian cereals, we do not prevent this. There are several ways to export grain. Firstly, it can be exported through the ports controlled by Ukraine, first of all the ports in the Black Sea – Odessa and those nearby. We did not undermine the areas near the port – Ukraine did that.

I’ve said it to all our colleagues many times before – let them clear the ports and let the grain-laden ships leave. We will guarantee their peaceful passage to international waters without any problems. There are no problems at all. You can do it.

Secondly, there is another opportunity: the ports of the Sea of ​​Azov – Berdiansk and Mariupol – are under our control, and we are ready to ensure a smooth exit from these ports, including for exported Ukrainian grain. Can you do that, please. We are already working on the demining process. We finish the job – once, the Ukrainian troops placed three layers of mine. This process is over. We will create the necessary logistics. It’s not a problem, we’ll do it. This is the second point.

Thirdly, it is possible to move grain from Ukraine to the Danube and through Romania. Four, is also possible through Hungary. And fifth, it is also possible to do this through Poland. Yes, there are some technical issues because the railways have different gauges and the wheel bogies need to be replaced. But that only lasts a few hours, that’s all.

Finally, the easiest way is to transport grain through Belarus. This is the easiest and cheapest way because from there they can be instantly transported to the Baltic ports and further to anywhere in the world.But it should lift sanctions against Belarus. But this is not our problem. In any case, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, says the following: If anyone wants to solve the problem of exporting Ukrainian grain, if this problem exists, please use the simplest method – through Belarus. No one will stop you. So the problem of grain transportation in Ukraine doesn’t really exist,” Putin told the interview.