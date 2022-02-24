Putin sends the army in Ukraine, starts the military operation. Explosions in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine to “defend the separatists” in the east of the country, claiming the separatist region of Ukrainian’s Donbass is historically part of Russia. Explosions have been reported in Odessa, Mariupol, Kharkov, Dnieper, Kramatorsk and at Kyiv airport.

Russia has launched many attacks targeting airports and military infrastructure in particular to ensure its air superiority. The blasts took place even at a military airfield in western Ukraine, 50 km from the Polish border.

Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelenski ordered its troops to produce maximum loss to the Russian military who invaded Ukraine, the chief commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, general Valery Zelujni announced on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine had severed diplomatic relations with Russia. He said that the Ukrainian army was fighting hard and that “the enemy had suffered serious losses”. “He will suffer even more,” he added.

Information about first potential victims point to at least eight people killed and nine injured in the Russian bombings, according to an advisor of the Ukrainian Interior minister, quoted by Reuters.

“Ukraine’s western city of Lutsk under attack in daylight, only 50 miles from the Polish border. That blast looks to have hit a military airfield, so it looks like Russia is still trying to get total air superiority,” journalist Alejandro Alvarez reported on Twitter.

Ukraine residential buildings shelled. Firefighters and residents on the scene of shelled buildings in Chuguev, Ukraine, AFP reports.



According to CNN, military convoys are crossing the border between Belarus and Ukraine from Belarus.

The Ukrainian Border Service says Belarus is attacking Ukraine along with Russia. Artillery, heavy equipment and firearms are used. Border attacks are taking place from the north, east and south, from Russia, Belarus and Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke on the phone on Thursday, according to the state news agency.

In a speech on Thursday morning, around 5.30 (4.30 Romanian time), Putin stated that “all analyzes show that Russia’s confrontation with these forces is inevitable”.

“US policy is to hold Russia back, for us it is a matter of life and death. It’s the red line we talked about. They crossed the red line. I made the decision for a military operation,” said Putin.

He also addressed the Ukrainian soldiers, but also for the potential allies of Ukraine: “I ask you to lay down your arms and go home. Everyone who does this will be let go. A few words for those who will be seduced to get involved. You need to know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And it will lead to such consequences that you have never faced before.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law and said in a statement that Russia “conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards.” He urged people to remain calm.

“Dear Ukrainian citizens, this morning President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas. Russia conducted strikes on our military infrastructure and our border guards. There were blasts heard in many cities of Ukraine. We’re introducing martial law on the whole territory of our country. A minute ago I had a conversation with President Biden. The US have already started uniting international support. Today each of you should keep calm. Stay at home if you can. We are working. The army is working. The whole sector of defense and security is working. No panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will win over everybody because we are Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks “a full-scale war against Ukraine.”

“Strikes continue on peaceful Ukrainian cities. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend and win. The world can and must stop Putin. It’s time to act – just now,” he posted on Twitter.

Ukrainian Foreign Dimitri Kuleba also said: “Minister Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Later on, Kuleba called on the world “to act immediately” and asked for help and assistance. “Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list: 1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT 2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats 3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine 4. Financial assistance 5. Humanitarian assistance”.

Russia has amassed some 190,000 troops along Ukraine’s border with numerous neighbors and as the country has increasingly eyed territory in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Livemapua.com, a service that documents the attacks of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict since 2014, has published a map of the places where attacks have been reported so far (photo).