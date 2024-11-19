In response to the Biden administration’s allowing Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday approving the amendment to the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation. The new version of this document allows Russia to respond with nuclear weapons if its territory is attacked – even with conventional weapons, including by a non-nuclear state, informs the Russian agency Tass.

“The basic principle of the doctrine is that nuclear weapons are an extreme measure to protect the country’s sovereignty. At the same time, as a result of the increase in new military threats and risks, Russia needed to clarify the parameters under which it can resort to the use of nuclear weapons,” according to Tass.

Thus, Russia will consider an attack on its territory by a non-nuclear state, but with the support of a nuclear power, as a “joint attack”, which could trigger a nuclear counterattack from Moscow.

Additionally, a “massive” launch of aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, or hypersonic missiles beyond Russia’s borders could serve as a pretext for a nuclear counterattack by Russia. Similarly, a comparable attack on Belarus, one of Putin’s allied states in the war of aggression against Ukraine, would also trigger a nuclear response from Russia. These new amendments were outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2024.

The United States was not surprised by Russia’s announced change in its nuclear doctrine and does not plan to adjust its own nuclear posture in response, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “We have seen no reason to adjust our own nuclear posture or doctrine in response to Russia’s statements,” the White House spokesman said, adding that Putin’s move “is not a surprise.”

On Monday, the Kremlin labeled the Biden administration’s decision to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets with long-range American missiles as “reckless” and warned that Moscow would respond, Reuters reported via news.ro. Russia, which began its large-scale invasion of Ukraine 1,000 days ago, has repeatedly cautioned that the West is “playing with fire” by testing the boundaries of what a nuclear power might tolerate.

In September, Vladimir Putin stated that if the West allowed Ukraine to use long-range missiles, it would signify “direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States, and European nations in the war in Ukraine,” as NATO’s military infrastructure and personnel would necessarily be involved in targeting and launching the missiles.

Biden’s decision came after months of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeals to permit the Ukrainian military to use American weapons to strike Russian military targets far from Ukraine’s borders. The U.S. decision was largely a response to Russia deploying North Korean ground troops to reinforce its forces—an escalation that raised alarms in Washington and Kyiv.

Russia reportedly possesses a total of 5,580 nuclear warheads as of 2024, the largest confirmed stockpile of nuclear warheads in the world. Russia’s deployed missiles (those actually ready to be launched) number about 1,710, also the largest confirmed strategically deployed arsenal in the world as of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces have used long-range ATACMS missiles received from the United States for the first time to hit a target inside Russia, the financial channel RBC Ukraine reports, as quoted by Bloomberg. The information has not yet been officially confirmed by Kiev, but the Russian Defense Ministry reported the same on Tuesday afternoon. RBC Ukraine reported the information on Tuesday, citing an “informed” source within the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The source cited states that the ATACMS missile attack hit a military facility near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region. The town of Karachev is located about 130 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

“Indeed, ATACMS was used for the first time to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. The strike was carried out on a target in the Bryansk region, it was successfully hit,” the source cited told RBC Ukraine journalists.

Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov, war correspondent and editor-in-chief of the Censor.net publication, in turn stated, citing sources, that Kiev forces attacked a military depot in Bryansk with American ATACMS missiles.

“According to Censor.Net sources, today, for the first time in history, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a military facility on Russian territory with American-made ATACMS ballistic missiles,” Yuri Butusov posted on social media.

“On the night of November 19, 2024, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, set fire to the 1046th arsenal of the material and technical supply center in the area of ​​the city of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. At 02:30 this night, 12 secondary explosions and detonations were recorded in the target area,” he also reported.



In its turn, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday afternoon that “this night, at 03:25, the enemy hit an object on the territory of the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles, according to confirmed data, ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used. The combat crews of the S-400 air defense system and the Pantsir air defense system shot down 5 missiles, 1 was damaged.”

Macron’s Reaction to the US move

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised the United States’ decision to authorize Ukraine to use long-range missiles in Russia as “quite good.”

“It is a decision that is quite good, I understand that it was also triggered by a profound change in this conflict that should not be underestimated, which is the commitment of North Korean troops alongside Russia on European territory,” Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, AFP reports.

“The only power that is escalating this conflict today is Russia, through the involvement of North Korea on its side, which is, as is known, a very aggressive power that has a nuclear program with very long-range missiles. So, it is truly a rupture in this war that led to this choice by the Americans,” the French president continued.

According to the joint statement of the G20 summit, published on Monday evening, the members of the group of the largest economies on the planet, of which Russia is a part, declared themselves in favor of “any constructive initiative” aimed at “a just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, without condemning the Russian invasion.