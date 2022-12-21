Putin: We will develop our military potential and the “combat readiness” of nuclear forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country will continue to develop its military potential, including the “combat readiness” of its nuclear forces, amid the conflict in Ukraine and the crisis with the West, reports AFP.

“The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are constantly and every day increasing. And this process, of course, we will continue,” Putin said at a meeting with high-ranking military officers.

“We will continue to maintain and improve the combat readiness of our nuclear triad,” he added. The nuclear triad is the ability to launch nuclear missiles from land-based launchers, submarines and strategic bombers.

The Russian fleet will be equipped from the beginning of January with new Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, Putin announced, referring to a weapon in the new family of weapons developed by Moscow in recent years. “At the beginning of January, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate will enter service with the new Zircon missiles, which have no equivalent in the world,” Putin said.

The Russian president has also promised to provide his armed forces with everything necessary to support the military campaign in Ukraine, where the war is nearing the end of its tenth month, Reuters notes.

Putin said there are no financial limits to what the government will provide in terms of equipment and materials. He argued that NATO was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to draw on the experience they have gained in fighting in Syria and during what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – nicknamed “Satan II” and capable of carrying out nuclear strikes against the United States – will be ready for deployment in the near future, he added.

On the other hand, he claimed that Russi’a “strategic enemies have as their goal the disintegration of Russia,” and these “geopolitical rivals have begun to brainwash the post-Soviet countries, primarily Ukraine.

The Russian president claimed that “we tried for years to establish brotherly relations, but nothing worked. We have not been effective in establishing good relations with Ukraine”.

“What is happening now is our common tragedy. It is not the result of our policy, but of the policy of third countries,” he said. “I still consider Ukrainians a brotherly people,” Putin said. “Fights always bring tragedy and human loss, but it’s better to happen today than tomorrow,” he added.