Putin’s conditions for an agreement with Ukraine: Russia’s control over Crimea to be officially recognized and Ukraine’s demilitarization

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke separately with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, insisting on “the need to reach a ceasefire agreement” in Ukraine. Putin insisted on the usual rhetoric about “denazifying Ukraine” and said that Russia’s demands include “recognizing its sovereignty over Crimea.”

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Putin told Macron that he would not accept a deal with Ukraine unless “Russia’s legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account.” Putin’s demands include “recognizing Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea” and “demilitarizing and denazifying” Ukraine.

Speaking with Putin, Macron “reiterated the international community’s call for a halt to the Russian offensive against Ukraine and reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire,” the Elysee Palace said on the fifth day of the Russian military’s offensive.

“While talks began between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations” on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, he called for a number of things “that must be respected on the ground: an end to all strikes and attacks on civilians and residential neighborhoods; a protection of the entire civil infrastructure; a road safety, especially the road south of Kyiv “.

“Putin has confirmed his desire to commit to these three points,” according to the French presidency.