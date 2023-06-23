Putin’s No. 1 propagandist calls for bombing Romania with tactical nuclear weapons:

Vladimir Solovyov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief propagandist, threatens Romania with a “tactical nuclear weapons” attack. The statement, made on his show on the Rossia-1 TV channel, comes after reports revealed that Ukrainian pilots will be trained in Romania to fly F-16 aircraft.

“It means that Romania will no longer exist. It means that Romania will have to be attacked with tactical nuclear weapons,” said Soloviov. The statement comes after Politico wrote that several Western countries are considering Romania as a possible location to train Ukrainian pilots for the F-16 fighter jets.

“Romania is one of the countries that the coalition of Western states is considering to host the training,” said a Western official on condition of anonymity. The group is working on negotiating a contract to conduct pilot training at a site in Romania, a current and former Pentagon official also said.

It is not the only threat launched by the Russians against Romania in the last week. The pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region threatened on Thursday that the Russians will blow up the Galați-Giurgiulesti bridge that connects Romania and the Republic of Moldova. The threats were made after the Ukrainians hit the bridge linking annexed Crimea with the Kherson region.