Quarantine law finally adopted after being amended by senators

The Senate has adopted the law on quarantine and isolation on Thursday night. The law has been amended by the Senate’s Legal Committee.

Amendments have passed by 115 votes to 8 and 3 abstentions, so a majority vote after a long week of political tensions and accusations. Among the senators who voted against the law there were Calin Popescu Tariceanu (ALDE chairman) and Eugen Teodorovici (PSD).

The law remains in Parliament for two days when it can be referred to the Constitutional Court and after that it can go for promulgation at the Presidency’s office. After promulgation, the law comes into force three days after being published in the Official Gazette.

PM Ludovic Orban was in Parliament to endorse the bill, but, as the plenary session had been delayed, the PM was “excused” by the Senate Speaker to attend the government sitting.

Orban had told the senators before the vote that it is important for the draft law on quarantine and isolation to be adopted on Thursday, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic.

“I hope that after the extremely long debates all the divergent points were solved and I am confident that during the day the law will be approved by the plenary of the Senate,” he said.

Orban said he was satisfied with the current draft, even if there were still stances that did not coincide with the original text.

“The law has been amended compared to the bill we submitted, of course there are points of view that do not completely coincide. The current form is, however, a form that allows us to effectively take action against the spread of the virus and to defend the health and life of citizens,” the Premier said.

Amendments

The Senate’s Legal Committee has adopted several amendments on the quarantine law. One of them is that the National Public Health Institute is compelled to announce separately the number of new infections of coronavirus from the re-tested cases.

Another amendment is that a minor patient should be isolated at home in the first instance.

Passages that stipulated the quarantine of the goods have been removed from the bill.

Another novelty is that the Health Ministry is compelled to set up a corps of volunteers for emergency situations when the state can resort to whenever it’s necessary.

At the same time, the medical staff deployed to other hospitals will receive an extra 50% from the salary, a daily allowance of 2% and to have accommodation and transport assured. The detachment cannot exceed 30 days.

The people who challenge the quarantine and isolation in court will be medically monitored, and the ruling by the first court is enforceable.