Queen Elizabeth II death: British Embassy Bucharest announces that virtual condolence book is open

“Buckingham Palace announced yesterday, 8 September 2022, the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty The Queen was the United Kingdom’s longest-ever reigning monarch, after a 70-year reign defined by dignity, grace and an immense sense on duty.

British Embassy Bucharest informs that a virtual condolence book is now open to the public at www.royal.uk for those wishing to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal Family and the people of the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth, in this time of immense grief,” says a press release by the British Embassy in Bucharest.