Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain dies

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain died today, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Her doctors became concerned about her health on Thursday, September 8, after a thorough assessment, and had recommended that she remain under permanent medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Meanwhile, members of the royal family have gathered at Balmoral Castle.

Buckingham Palace has sent a statement announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after 70 years of reign. At this time, the new king of Great Britain becomes Prince Charles. The people gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace had tears in their eyes when they heard the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. They began to sing “God Save the Queen” in low voices.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952, having reigned for 70 years, being the longest serving monarch of Great Britain.

The Queen has been an active presence throughout her life, most recently meeting the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liz Truss. Britons celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in June, marking seven decades of reign. Never has a British sovereign reigned so long. It is unlikely that another will achieve such longevity: Charles, the crown prince is 73 years old, his son will soon be 40 years old.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, was born on April 21, 1926. She was the first child of the future King George VI, and her mother came from an ancient noble family, which then owned the most vast domains in Scotland. Although she was supposed to have a secondary role within the royal household, her destiny changed radically on December 11, 1936, when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, so that he could marry the woman he loved, the American Wallis Simpson. The crown automatically reverted to Elizabeth’s father, crowned as George VI. Elizabeth thus became the heir to the throne, moved in with her parents and her sister Margareta, and suddenly her duties changed. Her adolescence was overshadowed by the Second World War, when the princess did not stand aside, she became an ambulance driver in the British army. When he turned 21, in 1947, he delivered his first memorable address to the Commonwealth.