R. of Moldova, Georgia sign the applications for the accession to the European Union

President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița and the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, signed the application for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union, publika.md reports.

“We are ready to take responsibility for our future. We want to live peacefully in democracy. Today we sign the application for the accession of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union. It is addressed to Emmanuel Macron, President of France, the country that today holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. We will submit the application in the coming days in Brussels. The Republic of Moldova must have a clear European path. We are ready to do everything possible to achieve this fundamental national goal. Citizens have chosen this option. They see the future of our country in the European Union. We know the steps we need to take and we are ready to work. Step by step, determined, we will go through all the stages to build the prosperous and peaceful future of the citizens of Moldova “, said Maia Sandu.

“Now, in the days of the war in Ukraine, we are mature and offer help to our neighbors. We remain neutral and remain calm, generous. It took us 30 years to mature. Now with the lessons learned, we are ready to take on the future”, said the President of the Republic of Moldova.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili also signed a petition on Thursday to start the special procedure for recognizing his country as a candidate for accession to the European Union. “It’s a historic day. I am signing the request on behalf of the country, “the head of government said before signing the document in a ceremony broadcast live on television. “For us, a future in Europe is the only option. It is our strategic goal “, Garibasvili underlined.

On Monday, February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a request for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union precisely during the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Belarus. Zelenski said back then that the country should be admitted to the European Union as a matter of urgency.