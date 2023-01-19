Recalled Romanian ambassador to Austria due to Schengen veto sent back to Vienna

Romania’s ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, recalled to the country on December 9, after Austria voted against our country’s accession to Schengen, will be sent back to Vienna. The announcement was made by the presidential administration, which states that President Klaus Iohannis spoke on the phone with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen, to whom he conveyed that “this country’s negative vote for Romania’s accession to the Schengen area caused disappointment among Romanian citizens “.

According to the presidential administration, the telephone discussion took place at the initiative of the Austrian side, and Klaus Iohannis conveyed to his Austrian counterpart that “the negative vote expressed by Austria in the Justice and Internal Affairs Council meeting regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen area caused disappointment among Romanian citizens” .

“The President of Romania showed that this vote was all the more difficult to understand as it does not reflect the good existing relations between the two countries and the close cooperation in multiple fields, including that of internal affairs, nor does it reflect the reality related to the source of the invoked problems of Austria on illegal migration. During the discussion, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted that Romania is and will continue to be a security provider and will continue to effectively protect the external border of the European Union, in the interest of all European citizens, as it has done so far,” the Romanian Presidency states.

“The President of Romania thanked for the support publicly expressed by the President of Austria for our country’s accession to Schengen and showed that the numerous messages of support from the political, economic and social environment in Austria are clear signals that Romania’s place is in Schengen and that it will be able to be a solution identified. Thus, President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the direct and priority interest of our country for Austria’s current position to be changed as soon as possible, for the Austrian government to adopt a constructive and cooperation-oriented attitude, so that the objective of Romania’s accession to Schengen is reached this year”, reads the press release.

Following the discussion with President Van der Bellen, Iohannis decided to resend the Romanian ambassador to Vienna, who was called to the country for consultations on December 9, 2022, after the vote by which Austria kept Romania out of Schengen.

“This approach represents a gesture of Romania’s openness to identifying constructive solutions and facilitating a dynamic dialogue, on all available channels,” argues the presidential administration.