Republic of Moldova closes its airspace

The Republic of Moldova has temporarily closed its airspace, according to the Air Moldova company. The airspace of the Republic of Moldova was temporarily closed for security reasons for three hours on Tuesday afternoon, after the Romanian authorities informed Chisinau that a drone was flying over Moldovan space.

At the same time, a TAROM Bucharest – Chisinau flight had to land at the airport in Iași.

“Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova is closed, we are waiting for the resumption of flights. Today’s scheduled schedule will undergo changes. Dear passengers, those who are at the airport, on board or due to fly today, please keep calm and follow the information boards at the airport, at www.airport.md,” reads an announcement.

The BoardingPass website shows that “TAROM flight RO203 Bucharest – Chisinau operated on February 14, 2023 with ATR 72-500 (YR-ATI) landed at Iasi airport” as a result of the temporary closure of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, a flight operated by the HiSky Europe company from Sharm El-Sheikh to Chisinau was diverted to the airport in Iasi.

Agora.md reports that the airspace is closed for security reasons until 16:00, according to the specialty channel Runway. The source shows that no plane lands or takes off from Chisinau International Airport.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, accused Russia on Monday of planning a coup in the country with the help of militarily trained citizens from Belarus, Serbia and Montenegro, who would carry out violent actions disguised as protests in the Republic of Moldova.

Sandu mentioned that documents received from Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenski, denounced in Brussels last week a Russian plan to destabilize the Republic of Moldova, “indicate the locations and logistical aspects of the organization of this subversive activity.”