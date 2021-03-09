Resilience Plan tabled to Parliament: Romania gets less by EUR 1.3 bln than agreed

According to the Resilience Plan tabled by the minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, to the Parliament’s European Affairs Committee, Romania will received for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 29.2 billion euros, instead of EUR 30.5 billion initially announced following the agreement with the European Union. The minister said that 11% of the funds will go to education, 9% for healthcare and 28% for the railway, road and metro infrastructure.

Minister Ghinea explained that the initial sum of EUR 30.5 bln was cut to EUR 29.2 bln “following the recalculation of the Gross Domestic Product in 2020 compared to the European average”.

Initially, the total allotment of EURO 672.5 billion for the Recovery and Resilience Plan at the EU level, Romania used to benefit of EUR 30.5 billion euros, EUR 13.8 bln as grants and EUR 16.7 bln as loans.

The payments for the projects to be included in the national recovery and resilience programmes must by done by December 2026 and the projects must be concluded by that date.

The current plan sums up 33 elements grouped in six distinct pillars, according to the EU Regulation. Negotiations with the EC for each element are following.

The Government announced it has several reforms in mind to be financed through the Resilience Plan, including the reform of the pension system, the reform of the salary system, the reform of the public administration, reforms for the business environment and of the state-owned companies.

In a press conference today, President Iohannis also announced that funds will be stipulated in the National Reselience Plan for kicking off major investments in the educational state units to ensure the safety, hygiene and quality standards.