Restaurants, bars, cinemas and gambling halls to re-open as of Monday

Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to today to lift more restrictions in the Capital city starting Monday, January 25. The decision comes after the Covid-19 infection rate has been below 3/1,000 inhabitants for the past three days in a row.

Therefore, indoor restaurants, bars, cafes will re-open within a 30 percent capacity limits, as well as theater halls and gambling halls

“We are in a fortunate situation in Bucharest, the incidence index stands at 2.5. The credit belongs to the Bucharesters who wore face masks and maintained the social distancing”, said general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan.

“As for the performance halls, theatres and cinemas, they will re-open with 30% audience attendance. Gambling halls will also be able to re-open, with 30pc capacity limit during 06:00hrs to 21:00hrs.,” Nicusor Dan stated, adding that the local authorities will increase checks during this period to ensure that measures are well observed.

He did not comment on the Health Minister’s statements, Vlad Voiculescu, who said that his ministry’s recommendation is against the re-opening.