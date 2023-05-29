Retirement age up to 65 for military personnel and diplomats. 30% tax for special pensions over RON 6,700

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, announced that he submitted the amendments regarding the law on special pensions on Monday, and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă explained that the amendments come after the discussions held by the Minister of Labor in Brussels, adding that “along with the Pensions Law and the Salary Law, completes the package of reforms that Romania must undertake this year through the PNRR, providing sustainability and equity to the public salary and pension system”.

Nicolae Ciucă and Marcel Ciolacu made a deal on the abolition of several special pensions. Most remain, but will be overtaxed by 30%. The impact will not be major – the amount taxed will be small.

Therefore, among the amendments, there are:

pensions in payment, taxed at 30% for what exceeds 6,700 lei

increasing the retirement age to 65 (until 2035)

calculating the pension based on the entire contribution period (at least 25 years)

eliminating some categories of special pensions

military pensions will be subject to reform

special pensions can no longer be accumulated

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă claims that “these amendments come after the discussions held by the Minister of Labor in Brussels. Together with the Pensions Law and the Payroll Law, we thus complete the package of reforms that Romania must undertake this year through the PNRR, offering sustainability and equity to the public system of salaries and pensions”. “Each citizen’s pension must reflect the importance of his life’s work and contribution to the public system. The amendment of the draft law on service pensions, which is under debate in the Parliament, is necessary so that Romania can continue to benefit from the almost 30 billion euros from the PNRR. Through a series of amendments that the governing coalition assumes, we correct these inequities and introduce the reforms we committed to so that Romania can benefit from the European funds available through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”, added the prime minister the minister. He also mentioned that “correlating the standard retirement age with the public pension system to eliminate exceptions.” “For diplomats and auxiliary staff in the courts, the standard retirement age will increase to 65 years. The same principle will be applied to military personnel, in stages, until 2035. Also, until January 2034, the minimum seniority in the specialty will be increased in stages to 25 years for several categories of employees – diplomats, parliamentary officials, employees of the Court of Accounts”, said Nicolae Ciucă.

The Romanian PM also pointed out that “the number of beneficiaries of service pensions is reduced by excluding assimilated staff, respectively legal specialist staff assimilated to judges and prosecutors, employees assigned to specific executive positions within diplomatic missions”. At the same time, the prime minister stressed the fact that “the income from the pension must be proportional to the contribution to the public system and no service pension will exceed the income obtained during the period of activity”. “It is proposed to the Parliament to change the basis of calculation for alignment with the public system, starting next year. If currently the income of the last 12 months was taken into account, this period will increase in stages to 300 months. The percentage related to a calculation base is readjusted from 80% to 65% for all categories of beneficiaries”, the prime minister added.

About the pensions in payment, Nicolae Ciucă explained that “a 30% tax is being considered for the part of the income from pensions that exceeds the level of the average gross salary used to base the state social insurance budget and exceeds the application of the contribution principle. Some correlations are provided to respect the principle of contribution, essential in the law of public pensions”. “Another proposal eliminates the mechanism for updating magistrates’ pensions with the increase in gross monthly allowances of active judges and prosecutors. In addition, a draft law on capping pension income for magistrates will be initiated at the Government level, considering that the other service pensions have income capped since September 2017. Also, an initiative on recalculating magistrates’ pensions will be returned, in payment, in order to eliminate the inequities generated by income differences”, concluded the Romanian Prime Minister.

“These changes are aimed at eliminating some abuses and inequities that have lasted too long,” PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu said in his turn. He added that in this way Romania will fulfill the necessary conditions to receive the tranche of almost three billion euros from the PNRR.

“Today, at the Chamber of Deputies, we submitted the amendments by which we want to definitively close the subject of special pensions. These changes are aimed at eliminating some abuses and inequities that have lasted for too long. I have publicly assumed this role and I am determined to go all the way! The goal of all those who worked on these solutions is for the principle of contribution to be accepted in the entire public pension system! Thus, from now on, no one will be able to build parallel systems, in which they can arrange huge pensions from pen, higher than the income from the professional activity”, Marcel Ciolacu posted on Facebook on Monday.

The PSD leader added that this action ensures that Romania meets the necessary conditions to receive the tranche of over three billion euros from the PNRR. “At the same time, it assures us that we also meet the necessary conditions so that, once all the amendments on the topic of special pensions are adopted, Romania can receive a tranche of over three billion euros from the PNRR. We have a huge need for this money for investments in essential public systems, such as Education and Health“, added Ciolacu.