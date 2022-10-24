Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Former Finance minister Rishi Sunak will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after his only rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the internal race in the Conservative Party.

Sunak has been elected leader of the Conservative Party and will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the resignation of Liz Truss.

As of Monday morning, Sunak already had more than 160 signatures from Tory MPs. Sunak came second in the final race for the leadership of the party and UK government, being defeated by Liz Truss in the party members’ vote, but winning all rounds of the parliamentary vote. Rishi Sunak will become the first Hindu and the first black person to lead the British government. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest person to take office in 200 years.

Sunak was first elected as an MP in 2015. He supported Britain leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum. He later served in Theresa May’s government.

It was Boris Johnson who gave Sunak his first major executive role, from 2020 he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rishi Sunak takes the place of Liz Truss who resigned on Thursday after only 44 days at the head of the British government, thus becoming the Prime Minister with the shortest term in the history of the Kingdom.