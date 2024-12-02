achieves next. For Romanian media: I served as the Digital Director in 2016, Campaign Manager in 2020, and

According to G4Media.ro sources, his visit a few days before the second round was considered a gesture of support for Călin Georgescu. The independent candidate who won the first round is accused of anti-Semitism and pro-Russian positions. Andrew Baker, Director of International Jewish Affairs at the American Jewish Committee and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for Combating Anti-Semitism, sent a letter to President Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu expressing his concern over the public speech of candidate Călin Georgescu.

International media reported that Georgescu’s victory could undermine Romania’s pro-Western stance. Călin Georgescu told Realitatea earlier this week that Kennedy could come to Bucharest. On Saturday, his communications team neither denied nor confirmed the meeting, Reuters reported.

Andrew Baker, who was decorated by both Klaus Iohannis and former Traian Băsescu, told the two Romanian officials that Călin Georgescu’s speech “fans the flames of anti-Semitism, promotes Holocaust revisionism, and defies the essential purpose of NATO.” Robert F. Kennedy has been criticized for making false medical claims, including that vaccines are linked to autism. He has opposed state and federal restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been accused of spreading misinformation about the virus. He disputes the label of anti-vaccine, saying he instead wants more rigorous testing of vaccines. However, he chaired Children’s Health Defense, a non- profit organization that focuses on anti-vaccine messaging.

Romania Ambassador to the US: There is no official American support for Calin Georgescu

Romania’s ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, announced on Monday that there is no official American support for candidate Călin Georgescu, in the context of Realitatea Tv and Călin Georgescu announcing that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will arrive in Romania on December 5. President Trump’s team denied that any American official from the future administration would travel to Romania in the coming period to participate in events with candidate Georgescu.

“The information is false,” the Romanian ambassador’s statement reads. Andrei Muraru said in a press release that there is no support for Georgescu from the American authorities, American politicians from both parties (Republican and Democratic), or political or civic figures with democratic orientations who have an important voice in the American public space.