Robert F. Kennedy Cancels Romania Visit for Book Launch Prefaced by Călin Georgescu
US law prohibits federal government officials from interfering in the politics of other states. Romania Ambassador to the US: There is no official American support for Calin Georgescu.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Department of Health, is not coming to Romania to launch his anti-vaccine book about the coronavirus pandemic, with a foreword written by Călin Georgescu, sources close to the American administration told G4Media.ro.
International media reported that Georgescu’s victory could undermine Romania’s pro-Western stance. Călin Georgescu told Realitatea earlier this week that Kennedy could come to Bucharest. On Saturday, his communications team neither denied nor confirmed the meeting, Reuters reported.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
Is the earth flat and we never went to the moon? Will I get a slap on the wrist for spreading misinformation. I refer everyone to Ancient Greek Comedy.