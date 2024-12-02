POLITICS

Robert F. Kennedy Cancels Romania Visit for Book Launch Prefaced by Călin Georgescu

US law prohibits federal government officials from interfering in the politics of other states. Romania Ambassador to the US: There is no official American support for Calin Georgescu.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the US Department of Health, is not coming to Romania to launch his anti-vaccine book about the coronavirus pandemic, with a foreword written by Călin Georgescu, sources close to the American administration told G4Media.ro.

Realitatea Tv and Călin Georgescu announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will arrive in Romania on December 5 to launch a book about the pandemic. According to G4Media.ro sources, American law prohibits appointed or nominated dignitaries from getting involved in the politics of other states.
Kennedy Jr.’s visit would have taken place three days before the second round of the presidential elections and Călin Georgescu is one of the finalists.
The Hatch Act of 1939 (An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities) is a federal law of the United States that prohibits employees of the public administration in the executive branch of the federal government, with the exception of the president and vice president, from engaging in certain forms of political activity. It became law on August 2, 1939. Even though it has not yet passed Congress, Robert F. Kennedy is officially nominated by Trump and the law applies to him, the sources cited also stated.
Instead, Donald Trump’s consultant, Brad Parscale, will arrive in Bucharest, Romania TV journalist Victor Ciutacu announced on Twitter.
“It’s highly likely that Romania will be Great Again after next Sunday’s election. I’m eager to see what @campnucleus achieves next. For Romanian media: I served as the Digital Director in 2016, Campaign Manager in 2020, and @campnucleus helped power 2024.”
According to G4Media.ro sources, his visit a few days before the second round was considered a gesture of support for Călin Georgescu. The independent candidate who won the first round is accused of anti-Semitism and pro-Russian positions. Andrew Baker, Director of International Jewish Affairs at the American Jewish Committee and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for Combating Anti-Semitism, sent a letter to President Klaus Iohannis and Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu expressing his concern over the public speech of candidate Călin Georgescu.

International media reported that Georgescu’s victory could undermine Romania’s pro-Western stance. Călin Georgescu told Realitatea earlier this week that Kennedy could come to Bucharest. On Saturday, his communications team neither denied nor confirmed the meeting, Reuters reported.

Andrew Baker, who was decorated by both Klaus Iohannis and former Traian Băsescu, told the two Romanian officials that Călin Georgescu’s speech “fans the flames of anti-Semitism, promotes Holocaust revisionism, and defies the essential purpose of NATO.”
Robert F. Kennedy has been criticized for making false medical claims, including that vaccines are linked to autism. He has opposed state and federal restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been accused of spreading misinformation about the virus. He disputes the label of anti-vaccine, saying he instead wants more rigorous testing of vaccines. However, he chaired Children’s Health Defense, a non-
profit organization that focuses on anti-vaccine messaging.
Romania Ambassador to the US: There is no official American support for Calin Georgescu
Romania’s ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, announced on Monday that there is no official American support for candidate Călin Georgescu, in the context of Realitatea Tv and Călin Georgescu announcing that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will arrive in Romania on December 5. President Trump’s team denied that any American official from the future administration would travel to Romania in the coming period to participate in events with candidate Georgescu.
The information is false,” the Romanian ambassador’s statement reads. Andrei Muraru said in a press release that there is no support for Georgescu from the American authorities, American politicians from both parties (Republican and Democratic), or political or civic figures with democratic orientations who have an important voice in the American public space.
In short – there is no official American support for candidate Georgescu. President Trump’s team denied that any American official of the future administration would travel to Romania in the coming period to participate in events with candidate Georgescu. The information is false”, said Andrei Muraru, Romania’s ambassador to the US.
