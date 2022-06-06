Rogozin’s threatening message to “vengeful Romanians”: “What is Sarmat good at?”

Roscosmos space director general Dmitry Rogozin is launching unprecedented threats against states that have closed the airspace for the plane to take Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Serbia.

In his threatening message, which also includes “avenging Romanians,” Rogozin cites the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (Satan 2), which Moscow has claimed could not be intercepted by any existing defense system and has a range. of 11,000 km.

“What is Sarmat good at? It will not ask for permission for a transit flight from either the fearful Bulgarians, or the vengeful Romanians, or those from Montenegro who have betrayed our common history. Just like the others in Sweden,” Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space program and former deputy prime minister, posted on Twitter.

Russia plans to launch about 50 new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles by the end of this fall, Dmitry Rogozin, director general of the Roscosmos space agency, said on May 23rd. The missiles are to be manufactured in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Dmitry Rogozin told Interfax. Russia announced on April 20 that it had successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which Vladimir Putin claimed was a “single weapon”: “It will make Russia’s enemies reflect.”

Russia says it has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile According to Putin, Sarmat will "make the madmen who attempt to threaten Russia think" pic.twitter.com/t4ECVxOgNe — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 20, 2022

Rogozin’s message comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s visit to Serbia on Monday and Tuesday was canceled, with three of Serbia’s neighbors, Bulgaria, northern Macedonia and Montenegro, refusing to allow his plane to use their airspace.

The decision by Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia and Montenegro comes as a result of a ban on the use of airspace due to Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. Serbia is still a friendly country with Russia, so it has not joined the sanctions decided by the European Union and Britain for the Russians.

The EU and the British have closed their airspace to Russian planes, including private oligarchs’ planes. Like other European countries, Serbia receives Russian gas. For its part, the Kremlin strongly supports Serbia’s refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence. A day ago, in preparation for his visit to Serbia, Sergei Lavrov accused the West of pursuing a “criminal policy” in the Balkans – especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, according to EFE. He also accused the European Union of “inciting” Kosovo, just as it “incited” Kiev.