Romania, 10 other NATO countries condemn Russia for attacks on Ukrainian cities

Romania, Poland and the other countries on NATO’s eastern flank consider Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities as war crimes, Reuters reports.

NATO states also warn Russia that such acts will never be forgotten and that those responsible will be brought to justice. Russia’s mass bombings of Ukrainian cities constitute war crimes under international law, the presidents of the Bucharest 9 group of countries, along with the heads of state of North Macedonia and Montenegro, said on Tuesday.

“We, the presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, condemn the recent mass bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russia, which constitute war crimes under international law” , the 11 presidents say in the press release.

In a separate note, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis condemned yesterday’s attacks by Russia in Ukraine and stressed that they must be condemned by the entire international community. “The killing of innocent civilians must stop,” is the president’s message.

The head of state strongly condemns these acts of violence and conveyed that Romania will continue to support the country led by Volodymyr Zelenski in the fight against the aggression of the Russian Federation.

“Yesterday, Russian missiles again hit cities and civilian infrastructures in Ukraine. Such attacks must be condemned by the entire international community, and the killing of innocent civilians must stop. Together with our partners, Romania will continue to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight against the aggression of the Russian Federation,” said President Klaus Iohannis.

“In this war, Russia is attacking Ukraine. Ukrainians are paying the blood price in this war, and we must all accept the idea that only Ukraine will decide when, and how, and what it negotiates. This position is our official position, it is the official position of the European Union and probably some of our dignitaries need to read the press magazine more frequently to find out these positions,” the president added.

Iohannis retorts to DefMin Dincu

President Klaus Iohannis was asked on Tuesday about the statements of Defense Minister Vasile Dîncu, who said that “the only chance for peace may be negotiation with Russia”. Dîncu claims that the great powers must negotiate for Ukraine, because “the political class in Ukraine cannot afford to assume (…) the loss of territories”. The minister’s statement was dubbed as a stance that would be in Russia’s favour.

