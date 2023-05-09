Romania 2030 Project Association and the Atlantic Council – Freedom and Prosperity Center team up

The Romania 2030 Project Association and the Atlantic Council – Freedom and Prosperity Center have signed a strategic partnership with the main objective of promoting democratic values in Romania and the Black Sea region. The partnership focuses both on research into the relationship between prosperity, security and democratic consolidation in the Black Sea region, and as well on analyzes of foreign investment and international economic cooperation on the rule of law, freedoms and prosperity and increasing prosperity by creating resilient regional supply chains.

The two organizations aim to address and promote respect for the principles of the rule of law and human rights by encouraging democratic values in the Black Sea region and Central and Eastern Europe.

Also, the strategic partnership aims to create a network of NGOs and experts in the Black Sea region and Central and Eastern Europe, which will promote democratic values and oversight the compliance by the state actors of democratic standards, by carrying out specific activities.

In the calendar of joint activities proposed for 2023,are included: the organization of a webinar in July, where the Indexes of prosperity and freedom at the global level will be presented and debated by the Freedom and Prosperity Center and the Association Project Romania 2030 , and also the participation of the Center in the organization of the Annual Conference of the Association on October 19, 2023.

In addition, the two organizations will collaborate to promote innovative solutions and effective public policies to strengthen the principles of participatory democracy and to combat economic and social inequalities.

The partnership between the Romania 2030 Project Association and the Atlantic Council – Freedom and Prosperity Center is essential in the actual context, in which Black Sea region , Central and Eastern Europe as a whole are facing major challenges to democracy, the state and human rights. .

The announcement of the signing of the partnership will be made on the occasion of a discussion-event organized by Atlantic Council- on “Security, freedom and prosperity in Eastern Europe”, with the participation of Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at 5:00 p.m. (Romania time), in the US capital, Washington DC, and will be broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Romania 2030 Project and that of the Atlantic Council.

The Atlantic Council’s Center for Freedom and Prosperity

Atlantic Council – through the Center for Freedom and Prosperity– aims to contribute to the increase in the well-being of people everywhere, and especially the poor and in developing countries, through impartial, data-driven research on the relationship between prosperity and economic, political and social freedoms legal, in support of healthy political choices.

“Atlantic Council” is an American think-tank in the field of international relations. Founded in 1961, the Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic Community’s central role in addressing global challenges.

Through the documents they curate, the ideas they generate, the future leaders they train, and the communities they build, the Atlantic Council shapes policy choices and strategies to create a freer, safer world. and more prosperous.

The Atlantic Council strives to support an inclusive environment where individuals with a rich diversity of backgrounds, identities, genders, political affiliations, nationalities, and races can collaborate for global change.

The Romania 2030 project is a public policy think-tank, a generator and accelerator of ideas. The association proposes to bring together people and ideas that can contribute to Romania’s Historical Leap. Based on concrete solutions and actions, Romania 2030 proposes to inspire the political, economic, academic and cultural elites in the country, from the massive Romanian Diaspora and from international circles, the courage to imagine a different future.