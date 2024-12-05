Romania Alerts Allies to Significant Foreign Interference in Election

Romania has informed allied states about an “attempted foreign interference” in the presidential elections, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

“Romanian authorities took the decision to declassify and release relevant intelligence reports on malign foreign operations, including illegal financing, digital campaign amplification and cyber attacks targeting the Presidential elections in Romania,” says the MAE on X platform.

“The declassified reports show unprecedented and significant external interference, directed against democratic institutions and processes. These actions are part of a continuous and persistent attempt to undermine Romania’s firm commitment to Euro-Atlantic values ​​and our membership in the EU and NATO. Romanian authorities are investigating this attempt at influence, which is ongoing. We have informed our allies about this attempt at external interference and will take all necessary measures to protect democracy, national security and sovereignty,” the MFA statement said.

Washington warned Romania on Thursday of the “serious negative consequences” that a move away from the West would produce, while nationalist candidate Călin Georgescu is in a favorable position following the first round of the presidential elections. Romanians have the right to choose their president without external interference, the US State Department said.