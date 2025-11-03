- Advertisement -

Romania buys 18 Dutch F-16s for €1 to train NATO pilots at Fetești

By Romania Journal
The Ministry of National Defense signed the contract for the acquisition of 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Dutch Government on Monday, at a symbolic price of 1 euro. The new aircraft will be used exclusively for training and educating NATO and Ukrainian pilots at the European F-16 Training Center in Fetesti, which is becoming a regional hub for allied aviation.

Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu announced on Monday that the contract for the acquisition of 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and related equipment from the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has been signed.

“The Ministry of National Defense has today signed the contract to acquire 18 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and related equipment from the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This is an important step for the development of the F-16 European Training Center in Fetești, which has become a regional hub for training NATO and partner pilots,” said Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu on Monday.

According to him, the 18 aircraft will be used exclusively for training and exercises, with some slots in the program dedicated to Ukrainian pilots, and the acquisition is made at a symbolic price of 1 euro.

“This is a smart investment in training, cooperation, and the future. This project reflects the trust of our Dutch partners and the recognition of the professionalism of the Romanian Air Force. I thank everyone involved—the technical teams, procurement experts, and Dutch partners—for their diligence and the speed with which they completed this process,” the minister added.

He also stated, “Romania continues to invest in defense, strong partnerships, and well-trained personnel.” According to the minister, “F-16 means safety, cooperation and a step closer to the next stage: the integration of F-35 aircraft into the Romanian Air Force”.

Romania Journal
