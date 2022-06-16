Romania buys 32 second-hand F-16 aircraft from Norway. Gov’t passes DefMin’s law

On Thursday, the Government in Bucharest approved the draft law on the acquisition of the 32 Norwegian second-hand F-16s. The Romanian Executive now estimates a cost of EUR 454 million, excluding VAT, but the final price can only be set after the end of talks with Norway and the United States. The amount also includes logistical support from the Americans.

Norway is taking the F-16s out of service, as it has received new aircraft. Norwegian F-16s are about 40 years old, so the purchase has been criticized by some voices in Bucharest. However, the company that took care of their maintenance told Digi24, at the end of last year, that the planes that Romania will buy “are as good as new”.

“The planes will be delivered in operational condition. The aircraft will ensure the fulfillment of the new existing requirements at NATO level, later to be introduced in the modernization program at the same M6.X configuration with the F-16 planes from the first squadron already entered by the Romanian Air Force “, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The Ministry of National Defense also states that this solution ensures the involvement of the national defense industry in the execution of maintenance and modernization works of F-16 aircraft, through the economic operator designated maintenance center for F-16 aircraft by the Romanian Government (Aerostar Bacău), which will help strengthen and maintain operational air capability.

The acquisition by the Government of the Kingdom of Norway of the package of 32 F-16 aircraft also includes the training of a minimum number of specialists in the aviation technical-engineering personnel of the Air Force necessary for the assignment of key functions in the planning and execution structures of maintenance and insurance of the logistics planning at the level of the Air Base and the General Staff of the Air Force for the two squadrons of F-16 aircraft.

The estimated funds for the acquisition are about 454 million euros, excluding VAT. The Ministry of National Defense states though that, given the complexity of the program, the necessary financial resources will be determined exactly after the initiation of procurement procedures and the start of discussions with representatives of the Government of Norway and the Government of the United States of America.

Currently, the Romanian Air Force has 17 F-16 aircraft in M5.2R configuration, which will be upgraded to M6.X configuration, purchased based on the provisions of the Concept of gradual realization of air defense capability within the program “Multirole aircraft of Air Force “.