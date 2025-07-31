Romania has completed the renegotiation process of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), successfully transferring €2.15 billion from the grant component to finance five sections of the A7 motorway and including three new hospitals for funding, announced the Minister of European Funds, Dragoș Pîslaru. According to him, the grant component of the PNRR, amounting to €13.57 billion, is currently secured, while on the loan side, Romania will access only €8.01 billion out of the available €15 billion. The European Commission is expected to approve Romania’s fourth payment request by the end of the year, helping to reduce the budget deficit.

“Romania does not lose a single euro from the non-reimbursable component. There is a reduction in the loan component, we have difficulties because of the deficit. Romania believes that it can now afford eight billion euros in loans, from an initial available amount of 15 billion on the loan side. We can afford that now, in the context of the fiscal space we have,” the minister emphasized at the end of the conference. “The need to renegotiate the PNRR arose following the assessments made by the European Commission during 2024. European representatives reported delays in the implementation of some investments, and some of them were considered to be at major risk. When I came to this mandate (by investing the Bologna Government), I found that there were delays and ambiguities regarding the commitments we can assume. (…) The results of the negotiations: 2.15 billion euros for highways to be included in the grant component, the transfer of five lots of the A7 Moldovan Highway on a grant basis”, minister Pîslaru explained. These are the three lots of the Focșani – Bacău section and two others from Bacău – Pașcani.

The €2.15 billion for motorways will cover five sections of the Moldavia A7 Motorway: the entire Focșani-Bacău section (three lots) and two lots of the Bacău-Pașcani segment, namely Bacău-Trifești and Trifești-Gărăiești.

In addition to the five existing hospitals (in Cluj, Craiova, Bistrița, Ilfov, Sibiu), three new hospitals will be completed under the PNRR: the Zerlendi Tuberculosis Diagnostic and Treatment Center, the Saint Apostle Andrew Emergency County Hospital in Constanța, and the Târgu Mureș Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation – the “Heart Hospital.” These three hospitals will be funded with a total of €260 million, bringing the total allocation for the eight hospitals to €535 million.

Moreover, €83.6 million will be allocated to finance 1,200 ambulances nationwide, and €100 million will go toward the capitalization of the Investment and Development Bank. A budget of €180 million will be dedicated to building renovations, €400 million for water and sewer networks, an additional €200 million for environmental projects, €80 million for the digitization of the judicial system, €86.25 million for green hydrogen production, and €30 million for the “Water Cadastre.”

“All of the grant component, totaling €13.57 billion, is currently fully allocated, and from this perspective, we have no risk of losing any euro from the non-reimbursable funds,” stated Minister Pîslaru. According to him, the revised PNRR should be approved at the Ecofin meeting on September 20, after which the government will submit the fourth payment request, expected to be paid by the European Commission in December, thus providing “extra breathing room for the deficit.”

Key results from the negotiations, funded by European money, include:

€2.15 billion for motorways: transferring five lots of the Moldavia A7 motorway (Focșani-Pașcani section) to grants, including a €173 million budget increase;

€83.6 million for 1,200 ambulances nationwide (new investment accepted by the Commission);

€535 million for eight hospitals (Cluj, Craiova, Bistrița, Ilfov, Sibiu, Bucharest, Constanța, Târgu Mureș) (maintained funding);

€100 million for capitalization of the Investment and Development Bank (new investment accepted by the Commission);

€1.66 billion for energy efficiency for residential blocks and public buildings (transferred from loans to grants), contributing to deficit reduction and speeding up payments and project implementation;

€86 million for high-efficiency combined heat and power production based on gas for centralized heating in Arad and Constanța;

€400 million for water and sewer network expansion;

€80 million for digitizing the judicial system;

€30 million for the Water Cadastre (grant-funded);

€86.25 million for continuing the green hydrogen production project;

€14.8 million for maintaining automation investments in public administration processes (RPA);

€5 million for creating the National Building Registry.

EC is to propose a simplification of the PNRR milestones

The European Commission is to propose, in September, a simplification of the PNRR milestones and targets, announced Dragoș Pîslaru. The Minister of Investments and European Projects added that payment request number 4 will be submitted, and the money is expected to be collected in December of this year.

“The renegotiation was complicated, but the important part is the implementation. Next week there will be a memorandum in which we will list all these projects, in order to create predictability. In parallel, together with the European Commission, we are working throughout August on all the documentation necessary for submission for approval. In September, the Commission should propose to us and reach a conclusion on the massive simplification of milestones and targets. It is a commitment that we obtained in the negotiations and the Commission assumed, which implies that we will have the Commission’s approval at the end of September and we will enter for the ECOFIN on October 20, for the Council to approve the revised plan,” explained Dragoş Pîslaru, at the end of Thursday’s Government meeting.

After the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) approves the revised version of the PNRR, payment request number 4 will be submitted, and the money should be collected in December.

“In parallel, we are working on payment request 4. From the moment we have the revised version of the PNRR, we can submit payment request 4 and even the plan agreed with the European Commission is to collect payment request 4 in December this year, thus having an extra breath of oxygen for the deficit part”, explained the minister.

Pîslaru stressed that Romania does not lose “a single euro” from the non-reimbursable component of the PNRR funds, which totals 13.57 billion euros. To this is added the loan component, representing 8.01 billion euros. In this context, he drew attention to the fact that Romania has difficulties in assuming additional loans, in the context of the budget deficit.

“There is indeed a reduction in the loan component that Romania currently believes it can afford, to 8 billion, from, initially, an available 15 billion on the loan side. But this is what Romania currently allows itself to borrow, in the context of the fiscal space we have”, concluded Dragoş Pîslaru.

Deadline by which Romania must complete the special pension reform

The deadline that Romania has assumed for the reform of special pensions, an objective committed through the PNRR, is November 28, 2025, announced the Minister of Investments and European Projects.

“The European Commission is not a bau-bau that checks things for you, it brings some things of principle to the table,” added Dragoș Pîslaru, when asked what the discussions with the EC were regarding the retirement of magistrates at the age of 65.

He was asked, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, what discussions have taken place with representatives of the European Commission regarding the reform of special pensions in the PNRR and when it should be adopted. “The deadline we have for this reform is November 28, 2025. In the discussions I had with the European Commission during this period, I did not discuss this part related to reforms and milestones and I focused more on investments,” the minister explained.

The minister added that there are still discussions on the reform of special pensions at the level of the government coalition.

“I can tell you that there are still discussions and the Prime Minister is directly involved in these discussions, given that it is a reform assumed at the coalition level in the government program. When there is a final decision by the coalition and a legislative approach, we will certainly have the Commission’s agreement on that subject. At this point, I think we have detailed information, a proposal from the Prime Minister which, of course, will also be the subject of consultations with the European Commission,” Pîslaru said.

Asked if they had been with the representatives of the European Commission, specifically, on the proposals presented by the Prime Minister regarding the reform of magistrates’ pensions, especially regarding their retirement at 65, he replied: “The European Commission is not a bau-bau that checks things for you, the European Commission brings some things of principle to the table.”

“The moment Romania assumes the theme and assumes the existence of these major inequities and comes up with a solution that is viable and addresses those inequities, the European Commission does not bother with, let’s say, the details component. So, from my point of view, the proposal made by the Prime Minister is a more than balanced proposal, it is a fair proposal and reflects Romania’s will to resolve these reforms”, added Pîslaru.